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Four Bites "Where to eat in Buffalo 2026" on sale now
At Four Bites' new home: fourbites.net
Dec 11, 2025
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Andrew Galarneau
10
4
2
October 2025
Flocking to Cherry Bank Farm for peak cider ecstasy and farm-fresh pies
Buffalo Restaurant week suggestions, Big Big Table fundraiser Oct. 17
Oct 12, 2025
•
Andrew Galarneau
3
1
Review: At Casa Azul, Mexican dishes you love, just better
Housemade tortillas, moles, and juices, plus three-cheese queso fundido
Oct 10, 2025
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Andrew Galarneau
6
3
Phone-friendly Four Bites 2.0 site drops Oct. 14
Help for food biz startups Oct. 15, ramen returns to Yankee BBQ Oct. 7
Oct 5, 2025
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Andrew Galarneau
6
1
2
Review: At Sueños de Azúcar Bakery, bringing boricua right to City Hall
Pastries, fried snacks, and sandwiches are all reasons to visit
Oct 3, 2025
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Andrew Galarneau
5
1
September 2025
Sunday News: Extraordinary flavors power Ernie's Pop Shop lineup
Pawpaws for sale in Eden, Raise the Roots and Pepper Palooza coming up
Sep 28, 2025
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Andrew Galarneau
6
1
Free fun: Saturday's OFW Arts & Heritage Fest offers music, art classes, food demos
At Old First Ward Community Center, Sept. 27 is time for art
Sep 25, 2025
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Andrew Galarneau
7
Review: At Mojo Market, the restaurant you wish was on your corner
Bakery, breakfast, lunch, grab-and-go have blessed Kenmore residents with convenience
Sep 25, 2025
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Andrew Galarneau
11
4
2
Sunday News: Drink local? The Cider Project is your cup of tea
Join Providence Farms community potluck Saturday, Kith & Kin for gluten-free
Sep 21, 2025
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Andrew Galarneau
4
2
Sept. 25 talk: How to get your money's worth at restaurants
Reiner and Galarneau in conversation at The Rails apartment complex
Sep 19, 2025
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Andrew Galarneau
6
2
Review: At Shibam, first-class Yemeni cooking in Kenmore
With bubbling stews, fresh bread, and a parking lot
Sep 18, 2025
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Andrew Galarneau
7
4
2
Sunday News: Immersion Juice organic juice offers Buffalo diet antidote
BOCES students serve Taste of Ormsby Oct. 9, what to eat at Yalley's
Sep 14, 2025
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Andrew Galarneau
3
© 2026 Andrew Galarneau
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