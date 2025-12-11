Four Bites

Four Bites

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October 2025

September 2025

Sunday News: Extraordinary flavors power Ernie's Pop Shop lineup
Pawpaws for sale in Eden, Raise the Roots and Pepper Palooza coming up
  Andrew Galarneau
Free fun: Saturday's OFW Arts & Heritage Fest offers music, art classes, food demos
At Old First Ward Community Center, Sept. 27 is time for art
  Andrew Galarneau
Review: At Mojo Market, the restaurant you wish was on your corner
Bakery, breakfast, lunch, grab-and-go have blessed Kenmore residents with convenience
  Andrew Galarneau
Sunday News: Drink local? The Cider Project is your cup of tea
Join Providence Farms community potluck Saturday, Kith & Kin for gluten-free
  Andrew Galarneau
Sept. 25 talk: How to get your money's worth at restaurants
Reiner and Galarneau in conversation at The Rails apartment complex
  Andrew Galarneau
Review: At Shibam, first-class Yemeni cooking in Kenmore
With bubbling stews, fresh bread, and a parking lot
  Andrew Galarneau
Sunday News: Immersion Juice organic juice offers Buffalo diet antidote
BOCES students serve Taste of Ormsby Oct. 9, what to eat at Yalley's
  Andrew Galarneau
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