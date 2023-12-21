Four Bites

Tonight, 5-7 pm, guest bartending at Downtown Bazaar, 617 Main St.
Great food, great company, rookie bartender
 • 
Andrew Galarneau
2
Links, photos and more to dig into from S1E2: Michael Parkot on meat mysteries
Here's the Dec. 11 Four Bites Show, and related reading if you'd like to dig deeper
 • 
Andrew Galarneau
At Pinoy Boi, Filipino glories anchor Downtown Bazaar's gift to Buffalo
When Lloyd Ligao bet on himself, channeling his childhood satisfactions, Buffalo eaters benefited
 • 
Andrew Galarneau
3
Four Bites Show: Smita Chutke, Indian spice evangelist
'Curry powder' drove Chutke to bear witness to the delicate individuality of Indian masalas
 • 
Andrew Galarneau
Sunday News: Ex-Chophouse chef Bylewski gets Statler Lobby Bar showcase
Milton's is giving restaurants a three-day shot to strut their stuff in front of downtown crowds
 • 
Andrew Galarneau
3
Notes, links, and pics from Four Bites Show Episode 1
If a mention caught your fancy, we've done some of the legwork
 • 
Andrew Galarneau
3
Four Bites Focus: Amira's mansaf
Moral: follow up clues with questions to find nuggets of greatness hidden behind everyday facades
 • 
Andrew Galarneau
3
In which the critic defines terms and conditions, for both our sakes
Making plain what I'm up to helps us dial in what you want from a review
 • 
Andrew Galarneau
11
Mike Parkot takes a cut at your pressing meat questions
If you have a chance to join this terribly planned episode, then fire away in Q & A
 • 
Andrew Galarneau
2
At Grange Community Kitchen, first-rate dining, plus the seeds of a humane restaurant model
Counting my blessings for first-rate cooking plus a place that could change the restaurant game
 • 
Andrew Galarneau
11
Sunday News: New Clinton-Bailey food hall will lean local
Nickel Plate coming to Niagara Frontier Food Terminal, Mike A's Chopped win, and more
 • 
Andrew Galarneau
Recipe: Patient fried potatoes
How the humble spud can become foundational home fries
 • 
Andrew Galarneau
4
