Nduja pie at Jay’s.

At Jay’s Artisan Pizza, folks waiting for tables and fresh takeout pies are normal, just part of the decor. Standing-room-only is standard for world-class pizzerias like Joe Power’s Kenmore restaurant.

On Monday, in Naples, Jay’s was named 12th in the world by the Neapolitan pizza purists at Naples-based 50 Top Pizza. Powers accepted the hardware and gave credit to the Jay’s team. Jay’s has made the global list for Neapolitan-style pizza fans since 2021, before founder Jay Langfelder sold the business to Powers, Jay’s first employee.

Powers first flew to Naples to study pizza in 2019, after graduating from Lancaster High School. The next three times were to accept awards. Powers and his crew have put world class pizza within reach of a million people, and the proof is in the line.

What they’re waiting for is the gloriously delicate crispness of the poofy Neapolitan leopard-spotted corniciones, and crunch of the cheese frico surrounding every Detroit-style pie.