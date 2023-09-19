About the author

After 35 years of newspapers, ex-Buffalo News food editor Andrew Galarneau went all-digital on Dec. 1, shortly before his 57th birthday. He set out to see if readers would pay for a steady stream of reliable, actionable eating intelligence centered around Buffalo.

Andrew Galarneau, wearing apron custom-designed by his middle kid Will, holding a plate of grilled gochujang-miso eggplant.

Using theories developed during 23 years of teaching journalism in the University at Buffalo’s English Department, he posited a new species of service journalism. Not only words and images, but a commitment to serve as digital concierge, a finder of answers, for subscribers. Not just interviews, but a live online talk show with subscribers asking questions in real time, posted online for everyone.

Galarneau started his journalism career with Generation, a weekly student feature magazine at the University of Buffalo. After two Buffalo News internships, he was hired by Mike Pride at the Concord (N.H.) Monitor in 1988. After stints as a court reporter for the St. Petersburg Times, and an investigative reporter for the Lowell (Mass.) Sun, he rejoined the News in 1997 as a feature writer.

Now he has a TikTok account. It’s not a good TikTok account, not yet. But he’s learning, since his undergraduates taught him how to use the app last year. Most journalists roll their eyes when he mentions TikTok. Faced with the choice of serving an important swath of his audience or writing them off, he’ll be learning reel by reel at @buffalofoodguy. His Instagram and Twitter (X) are less terrible.

He is working on “The People's Journalism Academy,” a textbook and DIY reporting guide that argues journalism is too important to be left to profit-driven businesses.

Here at Four Bites you’ll find the Sunday news column, always free, and other free-to-read pieces. If you subscribe, $50 annually ($8 monthly) the whole package. That’s me as your digital concierge, a review and three more articles per week, monthly entry into the Andrew Asks You Out to Dinner Sweepstakes, and invitations to the weekly live taping of the Four Bites online talk show.

All delivered to your inbox, no sign-on wobbles or missed deliveries.