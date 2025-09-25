Chef Emily Banko will show you how to make spaghetti carbonara - starting with making the pasta.

Old First Ward Arts and Heritage Festival’s third edition kicks off noon Saturday, Sept. 27 for a free day of art, music, and food demonstrations.

Ten local bands are playing throughout the day. Fifteen art and music workshops, including Buffalo Improv, bookmaking, the AKG Art Truck and CEPA Gallery. Watch Chef Emily Banko make dishes like Irish soda bread and spaghetti carbonara, honoring the rich culinary history of the Old First Ward and Buffalo.

Festival music schedule.

The festival takes place outside the Old First Ward Community Center, along Republic Street between Tennessee. and Vandalia, noon to 10 p.m.

Chef Banko’s demonstrations will be from noon-5 p.m. Here’s the live music schedule and free workshop schedule.

Chef Banko will show you how to make Irish soda bread.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Water will be free, so bring your own bottle, and chairs for watching the bands.

#30#