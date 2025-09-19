Restaurant crews that survived the Covid pandemic are coping with a new horror that is making them reconsider their life choices: customers who apparently lost all memory of how you should behave in a restaurant.

There have always been hard-to-please people. Since the world reopened, restaurant owners say, a new strain of super-Karen has appeared, spraying fits and freakouts and social media bashing over everyone at the slightest inconvenience.

How can dining patrons get the best experience for their hard-earned money in a post-pandemic restaurant world? That’s the subject of Adam Reiner’s new book “The New Rules of Dining Out: An Insider’s Guide to Enjoying Restaurants,” and the subject of the conversation on Sept. 25, when Reiner and I hash it out with audience members thanks to Read It & Eat Bookshop.

Personally, I believe our restaurant tipping system - peculiar to the United States and Canada - must be abolished. Reiner’s not sure that’s doable.

Personally, I think American restaurants face their toughest time since the Great Depression. Reiner is less alarmist, and more optimistic and upbeat about the future of restaurants.

Expect a frank exchange of views on that and related subjects as Reiner presents his work.

On Sept. 25, you can add your voice to the discussion in the Community Kitchen inside The Rails apartment complex, 2939 Main St. The event starts at 7 p.m. (This event is not the bookstore itself,

Included in the $25 ticket price are first-class snacks and mocktails from Waxlight Bar a Vin, the James Beard Award honored restaurant at 27 Chandler St. Get tickets here. Books are available at the shop for pre-order and purchase at a 10% discount, and Reiner will sign your copy if you like.

Reiner is a James Beard honoree as well, for his story on Wonder Loaf at Miller’s Thumb Bakery, winner in the “narrative food writing without recipes” category this year.

Read It & Eat Bookshop, readitandeatshop.com, 2929 Main St. (The Rails), at Hertel and Main.

