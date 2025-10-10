Ceviche at Casa Azul.

Mexican favorites made better is Casa Azul’s calling card.

Chicken tacos with moist and tender dark meat and crunchy chicken chicharrones on housemade tortilla.

Queso fundido made from real quesos with pepitas and honey.

Queso fundido at Casa Azul.

Every single margarita, agua fresca, and fruity cocktail made with juice squeezed right there at Allen and Elmwood.

After nearly a decade of sustained improvement, Zina Lapi’s place is the best Mexican restaurant in Buffalo city limits. Casa Azul deserves a spot in your dining shortlist, “places to impress visitors” category.