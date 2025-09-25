Lentils, chopped dates, brown rice, toasted almonds, and feta joined spinach arugula under a tahini dressing in a satisfying Mojo Market meal.

I don’t know what the Village of Kenmore has done to please the restaurant gods.

I just know that mojo is working.

World-class Neapolitan pies at Jay’s Artisan Pizza, first-rate Chinese Chinese dumplings at Home Taste, Yemeni saltah and fresh bread at Shibam Mediterranean Restaurant, Central American flavors like the Chivito at Tortuga Sandwich Shop, and just across the street, Yalley’s West African peanut soup with fufu.

Plus Mojo Market, the breakfast and lunch bakery you wish was on your block.