Sueños de Azúcar’s pastry case. (Photo: Adam Bojak)

Downtown lunchers desperate for a taste of the tropics got a reason to celebrate in August, when Jamillette Gallego opened Sueños de Azúcar Bakery two blocks from Buffalo City Hall.

Walk in and take a tour of the pastry case: guava pastelillos and freshly fried doughnuts, bizcocho, pineapple danish, sweet bread stuffed with guava and cheese, sugar-dusted “mega quesitos” as long as your arm have joined the downtown Buffalo lineup of sweet treats.

From left: sorrulito corn-cheese fritter, round beef pastelillo, beef and plantain pastelillo.

After seven years of home baking, Gallego, from Ponce, Puerto Rico, launched her first place, done up in pink, with husband Angel Ramos. She named it for her brother, Orlando Gallego de Jesús, who dreamed of opening a Buffalo bakery before his death in 2009.

Jamillette Gallego and Angel Ramos, Sueños de Azúcar owners.

Sweets are just one reason hungry office workers are drawn to 56 Niagara St. There’s the display of fried and baked snacks, ready to go.