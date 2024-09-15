Make reservations, then see how far a $10 bill flies in ECC’s Statler Room, the classiest classroom at its downtown campus.

School is back in session, which means savvy diners can learn how far a dollar goes in the dining rooms that double as classrooms at Erie Community College and Niagara Falls Culinary Institute.

This semester, students in the ECC culinary program serve their work to lunch guests in the E.M. Statler Dining room, a well-appointed space on the second floor of the former U.S. Post Office building at 121 Ellicott St., now Erie Community College’s downtown campus.

Lunchers should bring cash, as the E.M. Statler dining room does not accept plastic. Hours are 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m., and you should definitely make reservations at 716-851-1092.

That’s a narrow window, which makes lunch at the E.M. Statler the opposite of convenience dining. But where else are you going to get grilled honey-brined airline chicken breast on wild rice and Flat 12 mushrooms for $9.95? At a place that drops a gratis bread basket with butter and three types of fresh-baked rolls? (Pray for cheddar biscuits.)

The E.M. Statler menu changes each week, In step with the culinary curriculum. Other dishes on last week’s menu included braised beef short ribs, gorgonzola mashed potatoes, cherry tomato compote, rainbow Swiss chard, for all of $11.95. Panfried cornmeal-crusted Great Lakes walleye with lemon-herb potato salad, corn, tomato-cucumber salad topped the menu at $13.95.

Price check: a Wegmans sub is $15.

Savor dishes up cuts from NFCI’s meat-cutting class for staggering savings.

In Niagara Falls, Savor, in a first-floor dining area at 28 Old Falls St., offers lunch and dinner a block from Niagara Falls State Park.

Savor offers prix fixe menus, allowing guests to choose their own selections for one price. Dinner is $35, for a starter, main course, and dessert. (Guests 12 and under can access a $12 children’s menu.)

The bread basket, with accoutrements, is part of the setup. Lunch is $17, for a starter, main course, and a drink, with a $10 children’s menu.

Savor bread service, at dinner.

These classrooms are scheduled for students and faculty, not customers. So check the available dates before you plan. You can even reserve online.

Here’s the kicker: You wouldn’t know the servers and cooks are not yet professionals. Their work left my parties thrilled across the board - and the price made dessert even sweeter.

A1 chicken with fresh spicy pepper, at Golden Hill

REVIEW: When China Star closed in the Sheridan-Harlem Plaza three years ago, fans of its Sichuan-forward Chinese specialties mourned its passing. But Golden Hill Asian Cuisine, the restaurant that took over the space, has met the needs of Sichuan-cravers and a lot of other people. In a tidy space with snappy service , Golden Hill delivers Chinese-American, Thai, and Japanese dishes as well as the lip-tingling sensations of Sichuan cuisine, thanks to its all-Burmese crew. (Later today, for patrons.)

CLOSING: Je Ne Sais Quois owners Fred and Gwen Ingram announced they have closed their Hertel soul food restaurant after eight years of service.

“Serving you has been a joy and a privilege, and we are forever thankful for your support, friendship, and love,” they said.

The Ingrams have been serving Buffalo since 2016, moving to the former Mulligan’s Cafe space on Hertel Avenue in 2018, then down the street to 1633 Hertel Ave. Je Ne Sais Quoi is still available for catering, they said.

CRITIC SEEKS BASSMASTER: A Burmese friend asked me if I could get him two or three bass.

I said no can do. You can’t buy wild game, and that’s wild-caught only, and I’m not an angler.

Too bad, he said, because my favorite grilled fish recipe calls for bass. He showed me two kinds of aromatic herbs growing in his Riverside garden that he planted so he could have the proper ingedients for the pre-grilling spice paste. The herbs will wither in cold weather.

So. This is a longshot. But.

Are you an angler who brings home more bass than you eat, or know someone who is?

If yes, would you like to see that bass grilled Burmese style, and have it for dinner?

Because I know a guy who can make that happen. Just putting that out into the universe. If you can help with the bass search, please email me at andrew@fourbites.net.

House-ground flour from local grain on sale at Five Points Bakery.

ASK THE CRITIC

Q: Where can I find flour ground from locally-grown grain, and baked goods made from locally-grown grain?

Several readers, via email and social media

A: So many places.

Five Points Bakery & Toast Cafe, 44 Brayton St., grinds its own whole-wheat flour from local grain, and it has from its founding in 2009. Its sharp cheddar bread and cinnamon rolls are among my favorite baked greats in Buffalo. Plus, Five Points sells its flour.

BreadHive, the worker-owned cooperative bakery at 402 Connecticut St., uses Farmer Ground Flour, produced in Trumansburg from New York State grain, for its pear custard buns, pecan sticky rolls, and other pastry, and some of its bread.

Savage Wheat Project offers flour from locally-grown ancient grains like spelt and emmerkorn. Plus baked goods like soft rye with ground caraway and vegan einkorn sourdough, and convenience products like waffle mix. Emily Savage uses only unrefined flour, sweeteners, and fats, one of the only East Coast bakeries to do so. Local sources include Farm Shop, and farm stores including Thorpe’s, Rise N’ Swine, Erba Verde, Root Down, Healthy Living, and Butter Meat Co.

Miller’s Thumb Bakery & Cafe, 258 Highland Parkway, Tonawanda, grinds most of its own flour, mostly from local sources, and sells it onsite. The rest is turned into marvels like Wonder Loaf, owner-baker-miller Steve Horton’s homage to Buffalo’s Wonder Bread heritage. Select from definitive loaves of classic bread styles, and sweets like kouign-amanns, bostoks, scones, apple coffee cake, apricot soleils, and seasonal danish.

Freshfix, the local food delivery service, offers a broad array of Savage Wheat Project goods, from bags of einkorn flour and waffle mix to frozen pizza dough ready to stretch into whole-grain pies.

Farmer Ground Flour is also available at Lexington Co-op’s Elmwood and Hertel stores, and Whole Foods.

