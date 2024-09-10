One of the best features of Buffalo’s dining environment is its big-town range at small-town prices.

Here’s the first in an occasional series of tipsheets to eating you can do in Buffalo and nearby, for $10 and under.

With restaurant prices changing frequently, it’s hard to keep your mental menu updated. Here’s a chance to add some data points to your in-case-of-hunger list.

Last time I checked, a Wegman’s sub was $15. You can do better for that kind of money, thanks to the diligent work of your local restaurant community.

Pham’s Kitchen dac biet banh mi ($7.75)

For example, you could get two of the banh mi sandwiches that make Pham’s Kitchen the center of Vietnamese sandwich excellence in the 716. Every morning, Vincent Pham bakes crackly loaves for that day’s customers. The “dac biet” ($7.75) bears housemade mayonnaise, liver pate, and cold cuts. Beef, pork, crispy fish, and vegetarian versions top out at $8.75.

2940 Union Road, Cheektowaga, phamskitchen716.com, 716-901-7663

Wiechec’s Lounge liverwurst sandwich ($8.95)

Leading Kaisertown tavern’s menu is a value goldmine, and its fish fry that draws standing-only crowds. These days, pork liver pate might be on more Buffalo menus than liverwurst. But when your particular need is a real deal liverwurst sandwich, straight-up with onion on rye, Wiechec’s gotchu.

1748 Clinton St, 716-823-2828

Sofra cacik ($4.99)

Buffalo’s Turkish restaurant, a mile from the airport, is a welcome portal to the kebabs and fresh-baked bread dishes of Turkish cuisine, plus a dazzling bakery case. Appetizers include cacik, a dish of housemade yogurt whipped with olive oil, fresh herbs, and other spices. Critically, it is served with fresh housemade bread.

38 Patrick Lane, Depew, sofrarestaurantandbakery.com, 716-901-7200

Five Points Bakery sharp cheddar loaf ($9)

The reason a loaf of bread is offered amongst ready-to-eat meals is that it’s a ready-to-eat meal for me, at least. Half a pound of extra-sharp cheddar chunks suspended in a whole-grain matrix whose deep, radiant flavors reminds me with each bite of what is lost to a commercial white flour diet. One of these and water, and I’m all set. It’s also available as a toast plate, with garlic pickles, blue cheese, and hot sauce.

44 Brayton St., fivepointsbakery.com, 716)-884-8888

Family Thai coconut curry chicken noodle soup ($9.99)

This Burmese soup’s gentle genius was my gateway to the cuisines of Myanmar. Coconut broth thickened slightly with bean flour, fat egg noodles, chicken, topped with sliced hardboiled egg, and something crunchy. In this case, bean fritters made from the small yellow chickpeas favored in Burmese cuisine. Squeeze the lime, give it a stir, and marvel at a soup comforting as a grandmother’s hug. Excellent versions at both locations, 150 Babcock St. and 863 Tonawanda St., in Riverside.

Have suggestions to add to the list? Email me at andrew@fourbites.net.

