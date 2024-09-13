A Covid case and prudence have required rescheduling the Buffalo Improv House event that will include my storytelling.

The new showtime is 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, in the improv group’s theater space at 255 Great Arrow Ave. (It was originally set for tomorrow night.)

Ticket buyers will get an email with options. The improv performers get another couple weeks to practice. I will take that time to second-guess my decisionmaking skills. You get another shot at lining up the date.

If you missed the article about the show, you can catch up here.

