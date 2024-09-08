Smoked duck breast, farro, vegetables, blackberry sauce at Beacon Grille.

Becoming an astronaut takes years of training, experience, and a belief you can beat the odds. Thousands apply for every seat, miss the cut, and return to their ordinary jet pilot lives.

A few of the best get to take the controls. There, they prove that the right equipment, operated by the right people, can take you on a trip that’s out of this world.

That’s how it felt to dine at Beacon Grille. Seasoned veterans, armed with a purpose-built kitchen, a trained staff, and a vision of restaurant greatness in the heart of Allentown, have not only taken flight, but stuck the landing.