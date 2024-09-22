Bill Drexler, left, is exploring the transformative power of the Buffalo wing. Andrew Galarneau, right, is happy to teach Wing 101 in a familiar classroom.

Does the Buffalo wing have the power to change lives?

Ask Bill Drexler tomorrow.

That’s when the Starpoint High School Class of 2010 graduate and Hot Ones crew member stars in his first television episode on the First We Feast YouTube channel: “The Ultimate Buffalo Wing Tour! 24 Hours in Buffalo with Camera Guy Bill.”

In television, a camera operator getting his own show is like an athletic trainer getting sent out to play in The Show.

“I never thought I would be in front of the camera. So to be given this opportunity to not only host, but work closely with people who make our shows felt really good,” Drexler said. “So I'm hoping that this is the first of many, and I can continue to pitch ideas, workshop and write more, and make more shows.”

Hot Ones is First We Feast’s hit show, where celebrities eat chicken wings in between questions from host Sean Evans. The gimmick is that as sauces get spicier with each wing, so do the questions.

Cool, calm, collected megastars trying to answer increasingly challenging queries while struggling to survive their climb up Mount Capsaicin has made it must-watch TV for millions of viewers.

Over nine years, its popularity has made it a cultural staple with several spin-off shows. Drexler, a career behind-the-camera guy with a SUNY Fredonia degree, was pulled into the limelight by Tyra Banks during the shooting of her 2018 episode.

“I want to trade places with the cameraman,” the supermodel gasped. “What’s your name?”

“I’m Bill,” Drexler said.

They switched places. Banks, behind Drexler’s camera, was in charge now.

“Put that wing in your mouth, Bill,” Banks said. “Put that wing in your mouth, Bill.”

Drexler obeyed, baring the bone

“That’s spicy,” he said with a shrug.

That’s how Camera Guy Bill became a minor Hot Ones character. Drexler had always watched the show, but its popularity was driven home vividly when he was greeted with “Are you Camera Guy Bill?” while vacationing in Iceland.

When producers offered Drexler the chance to do his own episode, it was natural for the Pendleton native to come home and offer an insider’s tour of the chicken digits Hot Ones uses to such good effect.

He asked me to join him at Duff’s Sheridan Patio, to teach Wing 101: the history, definition, and tactical approaches to the wings that won the world. Talk about a dream gig. I’ve been ordering double medium with fries at the corner of Sheridan and Millersport since 1983.

In the contentious world of Buffalo wing supremacy, I staked out my position as a Duff’s partisan in 2010. As a judge on an episode of Travel Channel’s “Food Wars,” filmed at the Anchor Bar, picking out the crispier, spicier Duff’s in a blind tasting was easy peasy. Duff’s went on to upset the original, 3-2.

I even got to have a long talk with Ron Duff, whose 75 years of service was the biggest ingredient in its landmark success.

The episode starts at Duff’s Sheridan Patio, and continues to Colter Bay, WingNutz, Doc Sullivan’s, and Bar Bill East Aurora.

“Just act like you’re having a normal conversation,” I was advised. Ignore the battalion of crew bristling with lenses breaching our airspace.

I even got to demonstrate my one-bite flat technique. Later in the episode, a man snorts a bump of blue cheese before eating a wing. (The complexity of human behavior so often outstrips my feeble imagination.)

The show’s scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday on the First We Feast YouTube channel.

In the meantime, he and wife Christina Karahisarlidis-Drexler are taking care of more important things. Their son Tino (Konstantinos) arrived not quite six weeks ago, the couple’s first child. So there are more important issues at hand, like sleep deprivation.

“I think it’s a start,” the aspiring director said. “I can’t wait for people to see my 19 minutes of Buffalo.”

Calabrian Crunch, Pizzeria Florian, East Aurora

REVIEW: Jay Langfelder and Amanda Jones are career pizzaiolos who wanted to offer a different type of pie at Pizzeria Florian. After two years of creative ferment, their dialed-in dough is a palpable hit, baguette-crisp yet airy, tender but structurally sound enough for one-hand eating. Laden with minimalist to lush compositions of fine cheese and local produce, Florian’s pies are proof the pizza gods smile on East Aurora. (Later today, for patrons)

OPENINGS

Alibaba Kebab is set to open its third location in West Seneca next Monday, Sept. 30.

The rice boxes, grilled kabobs wrapped in fresh naan bread, and tandoori wings that have won the hearts and wallets of many Indian cuisine aficionados will offer a Southtowns outpost, at 1100 Southwestern Blvd.

Launched in 2017 at William and Fillmore streets, Alibaba Kebab opened a second location at 827 Military Ave., Kenmore last year. The 1100 Southwestern Blvd. restaurant, at Angle Road, will offer the same menu, said owner Anand Kattu.

ASK THE CRITIC

Q: Is it just my friend group, or is there a rise in picky eaters?

From r/Cooking

A: Especially post-pandemic, I notice more people are willing to act on dislikes. They’re adults and if they don’t want zucchini they’re not going to put a piece on their plate to make you feel better.

I’ve put hours into dishes that got shortchanged by guests. That’s a meh feeling for sure. Thing is, if I invited you to eat my cooking, please eat what you want. There’s no way to say “Why haven’t you tried my quiche” without a frisson of hostage situation.

If they can’t relax, how will they enjoy dessert?

More reading from Michael Chelus:

#30#