A1, bone-in chicken with fresh spicy pepper, Golden Hill

One of Buffalo dining’s underrated blessings are restaurants that can serve as portals to various far-flung cuisines under one roof.

In most towns I’ve eaten through, you go to a Chinese restaurant for Hunan shrimp. You want green coconut curry with chicken, you find a Thai place.

Buffalo boasts numerous places where cooks speak satisfaction in multiple culinary languages. Many are immigrants who set down roots in Western New York after working in several countries, soaking up the local flavors. At places like Golden Hill Asian Cuisine, Burmese restaurateur Saw Wang and his partners can pitch to your hunger from three or four sides of the plate.