Four Bites

Four Bites

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
kevin thurston's avatar
kevin thurston
2d

For the love of whomever you choose, eat the greens on those strawberries; lovely bitter contrast to the sweet summer berry. Loaded with vitamins to boot!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Andrew Galarneau
Joe Genco's avatar
Joe Genco
2d

I have fermented Spoth's berries with honey to make mead. Outstanding. Also, the sweetest berries we have ever tasted were on Isle d'Orleans near Quebec City. They were practically a different fruit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Andrew Galarneau
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture