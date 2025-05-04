Four Bites

Four Bites

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
kevin thurston's avatar
kevin thurston
3h

Having a international food court -- hell, having food halls in a city -- is a wonderful concept, but they are usually around where people live. Opening this up, again, in an area that only gets folks to come out when the theatres are lit isn't enough traffic to sustain a profitable business. I think Bijou Grille and Heath+Press succeed because they are quite literally as close to Shea's as could be.

Sorry, not developing a thesis as I am so much stacking sentences.

Additionally, most theatre goers in this town are not youthful. All walking is to be avoided. Walking an extra couple of blocks to have food that might be completely new to them in a space that also involves more walking is not what the majority of theatre patrons are looking for.

Re-reading this it sounds like I don't want it to succeed, and that isn't the case. Hospitality is a ferociously difficult business and I applaud everyone who gives it a go. I just think success is stacked against this venture.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Andrew Galarneau
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture