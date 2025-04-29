International House’s interior celebrates Buffalo’s immigrants.

Five immigrant restaurant owners are back in business at 617 Main St., with freshly upgraded kitchens and a new shot at success, as International House and Bar Flamant Rose opens today in the Theater District.

Abyssinian Ethiopian Cuisine, Nile River Restaurant, Pattaya Street Food, and Pinoy Boi are back in business. La Divina Tacos, which served in pre-pandemic EXPO, has re-established a second location downtown.

At 11:30 a.m. today, April 28, they start reacquainting Buffalo with their work. That includes Ethiopian, Filipino, Sudanese, and Laotian dishes found nowhere else in Buffalo, and a full bar with late-night La Divina Tacos.

Zelalem Gemmeda, Akec Aguer, Elizabeth Sher, Lloyd Ligao, and Yeslin Greslin are grateful for the chance. Mark Supples and Amy Taylor, veteran Buffalo restaurant owners who opened Pink Flamingo and ran Mother’s for decades, decided those operators should thrive with proper support, and a working bar.

Between plumbing, electrical work, refrigeration, furniture, and a thoroughly redesigned interior with original art and sculpture, they’ve invested about $500,000 in the leased space. Supples even bought shiny brand-new stoves, delighting cooks who’d never seen such a thing.

“I thought it was very important that the food be served on plates and bowls. Metal utensils, nice napkins,” Supples said. “What I wanted to do was transform it from a takeout, Uber Eats place to a real restaurant.”

Now the restaurants have real plates, and someone to help wash dishes. Even better, their rent dropped.

Public ping-pong tables at $7 an hour are another draw.

International House hired experts to transform the sprawling block-wide space. Brian Wilcox, Sean Rafter, and Karle Norman on custom carpentry, Upholsterer Amy Kempf made the custom booths comfier. Visual artists Julian Montague, David Butler, and Jeremy Miklas added paintings, murals, and sculptures that redefine the space.

There’s new pink chairs at the Bar Flamant Rose, high-top tables, and custom-built sectionals for more opportunities to settle in and chill.

Or play ping pong ($4/30 minutes, $7/hour) on three tables. Pinball, bumper pool, and darts add more attractive distractions.

Or have a drink, from bubble tea with bursting mango boba to a full-fledged full bar.

“There's no doubt this is far and away the most complicated place I’ve ever opened,” Supples said. “I think I'm doing some good for people, but it's not a charity. I'm trying to teach them how to make money.”

When Westminster Economic Development Initiative, the prior landlord, wrapped up its management of 617 Main St., its officials found a place for every Downtown Bazaar operator except Zelalem Gemmeda, the former board member.

Does this mean we should close Abyssinian, she wondered? A devout Ethiopian Christian, she offered prayers, asking for a sign.

A day or two later, Mark Supples called her to introduce himself.

“Thank God,” Gemmeda said. “Especially being the only one who didn't get a place for when they decide to close. So, he's coming from God, and he's like my angel.”

Signage on Washington Street

International House and Bar Flamant Rose

617 Main St., 716-248-2622.

Restaurant hours: 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, except La Divina Tacos, open until 11:30 p.m.-midnight.

Bar hours: 4 p.m.-midnight.

Parking: Street. Free parking on Saturday, Sunday, and after 5 p.m.

Wheelchair accessible: yes

Gluten-free: Many choices

Vegan: Many choices

