Mango sticky rice

The cuisines of Southeast Asia - Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Burma, Laos - are dizzyingly diverse, each reflecting many cultures within their borders.

One thing they all agree on is mango sticky rice. The holy trinity of sweetened glutinous rice plumped in coconut milk, fresh mango, and salted coconut sauce makes a heavenly dessert.

Once it got stuck in my head, Buffalo’s international groceries made shopping simple. At Asian Food Mart, I paid $6.50 for the right rice, $12.99 for a jumbo can of Chaokoh coconut milk, and $6 for mangoes.