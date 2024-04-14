Jesse Crouse, Amber Small, and Monica Cichon of JAM Parkside. (Photo: JAM Parkside)

In 2017, when Sweetness_7 ended its run at the corner of Parkside and Russell, across from the Buffalo Zoo, those who’d grown to appreciate a neighborhood spot mourned their loss.

“We would have neighbors constantly coming up to us, asking us what we could do to help get a business in the neighborhood,” Amber Small remembered. The other part of the “we” was Monica Cichon, another Parkside Community Association leader.

“All these people keep asking us to get a coffee shop here. Why don't we just open a coffee shop?”

Cichon and Small had strengths in other business areas, so they recruited Jesse Crouse of Tipico Coffee as a partner, and began searching for a way to tap into the goodwill of their neighbors to generate a coffee shop. They found it in the “intrastate offering,” a type of low-paperwork securities offering only available to state residents.

JAM Parkside, named after Jesse, Amber, and Monica, celebrated its fifth year as a successful neighborhood coffee shop last month. It has 83 owners, isn’t currently looking for more, and just added to the afternoon pastry lineup in response to customer requests.

How did JAM Parkside succeed? Small offered two lessons.

“Do your research and to try and stay within a reasonable scale. We see a lot of businesses that grow too fast, too quick, and that can hurt them.”

Second: “Listen to your customers and your employees. We don't do anything without a lot of input and suggestions from our customers and our employees,” Small said. “We found that that has been really successful. That's a big part of why we've had double-digit growth every year for the past five years.”

JAM Parkside also partners in events with other businesses on the strip, to support their commercial neighbors, and encourage cross-pollination. The result is the sort of neighborhood coffee shop that inspires neighbors to bring their talents to help further brighten up the neighborhood.

“Living close by, we walk there often with our kids for weekend morning treats. JAM becomes the starting point, which often leads to ventures to Alice Ever After and Buffalo Seamery,” said Adam Zyglis, Pulitzer-Prize-winning editorial cartoonist for The Buffalo News.

“Parkside is a neighborhood with one of the strongest senses of place in the city. It is fitting that the coffee shop that serves it is community owned.”

Now it features a Buffalo mural, drawn by Zyglis, but the result of more neighbors working together. “The owners of JAM and Meg from Alice, Ever After originally approached me on the idea of creating art for the space,” Zyglis said. “The owners of JAM got permission from the building owner, we got a grant from the city, and I worked closely with Rory Allen of ZoomBuffalo.com to make it a reality.”

JAM Parkside’s wall bears Zyglis art.

One of the coolest things was seeing owners from “all over New York State,” said Small. “They're people who just support what we're doing, and see it as a viable business for the community. We've proven that that's exactly what it is,” she said. “It's a viable business in the Parkside community that after five years is continuing to thrive and grow.”

Tres golpes, mashed garlic plantains, fried salami, fried egg, fried cheese, pickled onions, at La Casa de Sabores.

REVIEW: La Casa de Sabores, 1 Letchworth St., is the only Dominican place in Buffalo, a cafeteria-style steam-table setup where you can choose your adventure, or order specialties and wait. The reason it’s so popular isn’t a massive Dominican population - it’s the massive values and home-cooking sabor that has made its pernil with beans and rice and optional pork skin ($8.80 to start) a mainstay in many weekday menus. (Later today, for paid subscribers.)

HELP WANTED: Restaurant workers underappreciated in their current Buffalo-area positions should know that you might have a chance to join a James Beard finalist level operation, Southern Junction, 365 Connecticut St. That’s not an opportunity that comes along every day, which is why I mention it here.

“Part time positions available in the following areas: Front line meat cutters, smoke, prep kitchen, bakery, dish/porter. At least 2 years of recent industry experience is required, and we do check references. Wages are competitive, you get set days off with benefits, and there are plenty of opportunities to grow with us. Reach out to us via email: jobs@southernjunction716.com.”

EVENTS: On April 19, check out the newly renovated two-story West Side Bazaar during WEDIFest, the main annual fundraiser for Westminster Economic Development Initiative.

The nonprofit, responsible for the $11.5 million, eight-restaurant community center at 1432 Niagara St., also runs Downtown Bazaar, 617 Main St.

Enjoy live music as you sample food from 12 restaurants, and two tickets to a beer and wine bar. There’ll be a 40-basket raffle, and silent auction that includes experiences like a two-day Grand Canyon trip with helicopter sightseeing ride.

It’s 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., 1432 Niagara St. Tickets: $100 general admission, $190 for two. Get tickets here.

ASK THE CRITIC

Q: What’s your current best recommendation for Asian restaurant - Burmese, Thai, or Vietnamese - downtown? And what happened to Rakhapura?

- H.D., Amherst

A: K Dara Noodle Bar (pan-Asian noodles + soups), 110 Pearl St. or Pattaya Street Food (Burmese-Thai) in Downtown Bazaar, 617 Main St.

Which leads to the answers to your other question. Most of the folks from Rakhapura are cooking at Pattaya Street Food. With the exception of One Thammasithikoun, who now serves Laotian iced coffee, smoothies, and bubble tea in the West Side Bazaar.

