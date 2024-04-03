Waxlight Bar a Vin, Southern Junction score historic win for Buffalo
City's first Beard finalists will draw even more hungry tourists to appreciate our restaurant community
Buffalo’s 34-year winless streak in the nationwide competition for James Beard Awards finalist spots ended on April 3, 2024.
Waxlight Bar a Vin, a semifinalist last year as well, is a 2024 finalist for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program. Southern Junction’s Ryan Fernandez is a finalist for Emerging Chef. Here’s the list.
One of five finalists in each category, they’ll find out who takes to top honor on June 10, at the James Beard Awards ceremony in Chicago.
Whatever happens in Chicago, Buffalo has already won.
Hungry travelers have already been booking Waxlight tables and getting in line at Southern Junction, based on semifinalist nominations. In Beard terms, that’s like making regionals for a varsity soccer team. There are 20 semifinalists in each category.
There are five finalists. Waxlight and Southern Junction are going to nationals.
That will draw even more attention to the work Buffalo restaurant crews are doing to make the Queen City of the Great Lakes an excellent spot to drop anchor for provisions. Once they take stock of the art, architecture, and shoreline opportunities, they’ll be back, and bring friends.
Good work, everyone.
#30#
Both places deserve their spots as a finalist. I couldn’t be happier with the state of Buffalo food right now.