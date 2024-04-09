Post-midnight eats: Hot Mama's Canteen drops housemade tenders, Mama Bombs, in Black Rock
Seven days a week, neighbors stop by early for events and music, late for housemade menu at a corner bar with more
Since the pandemic, late-night eats have proved harder to find, but Hot Mama’s Canteen helps make Black Rock a wee-hours destination for hungry night owls.
Seven days a week, at the corner of Military and Kail, Hot Mama’s serves as a neighborhood kitchen, turning out chonky housemade chicken tenders, wings in dozens of flavors, and the establishment’s specialite de la maison, a softball-sized stuffed arancine affectionately dubbed the Mama Bomb.