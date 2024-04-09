Clockwidse from Pabst Blue Ribbon: Hot Mama Mango wings, smashburger with house-cut fries, house-breaded jumb chicken tenders, battered “fire” pickles, grilled chicken sandwich. Center: Mama Bomb.

Since the pandemic, late-night eats have proved harder to find, but Hot Mama’s Canteen helps make Black Rock a wee-hours destination for hungry night owls.

Seven days a week, at the corner of Military and Kail, Hot Mama’s serves as a neighborhood kitchen, turning out chonky housemade chicken tenders, wings in dozens of flavors, and the establishment’s specialite de la maison, a softball-sized stuffed arancine affectionately dubbed the Mama Bomb.