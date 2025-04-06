Persian platter - beef-onion kebab, rice, crispy tahdig rice, herbed yogurt, and a charred tomato, which looks gross, but you just peel the char off like a roasted pepper skin.

Persian kebabs have finally landed in Buffalo, in a tiny West Side takeout whose name makes it easy to find: 195 Grant Street Kitchen.

Starting Wednesday, at 11 a.m., koobideh is back.

Despite the generic moniker, 195 Grant Street Kitchen’s menu speaks Farsi, serving koobideh grilled beef-and-onion kebabs with a charred tomato, fresh barbari bread from Tonawanda’s Sahar Bakery, and herbed yogurt with tahdig, rice carefully cooked to crun-chewy golden-brown at the bottom of the pot.

Cannoli ($4) with lemon-zest-scented mascarpone filling are also on offer these days, thanks to Foreman’s friend Traci Sliwinski.

Foreman in Tehran, spring 1978.

Persian cuisine has been scarce round these parts since The Pomegranate, on Transit Road in Clarence, closed in the late 20-teens.

Jonathan Foreman, 195 Grant Street Kitchen’s chef-owner, was born in Children’s Hospital. But when Foreman was 12 he lived in Tehran, where his father was a telephone company executive. Hanging out in a Persian family restaurant led to cooking demonstrations. Foreman returned to Buffalo with cravings he could only satisfy with his own cooking, making koobideh and the dozens of styles in the Persian kebab canon himself.

Jonathan Foreman is ready to grill.

After a career as a security contractor, Foreman and his wife Tara started a beverage company, Foreman Naturals, two years ago. This week, he starts his soft-opening trials at 195 Grant St., formerly Freddy J’s.

That means customers must order in person, cash only, during the shakedown cruise. Foreman expects to add online ordering. First, he wants to see if Buffalo digs tahdig.

195 Grant Street Kitchen

Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Closed Sunday-Tuesday.

REVIEW: Palestinian restaurateur Amira Khalil transplanted her restaurant, Amira’s Kitchen, to the Williamsville-Cheektowaga border hard by Buffalo-Niagara International Airport last year. If you miss eating rotisserie chicken the Swiss Chalet way - that is, with your hands like an unrepentant carnivore - get a table at Amira’s for chicken made to be dipped. But leave your craving for the brick-colored Chalet jus at home, because Amira’s got better dance partners for your poultry. (Later today, for patrons.)

LOCAL BOY MAKES GREAT: Southern Junction’s Ryan Fernandez is a top-five chef in New York State according to the James Beard Awards, who named the inventor of Texish barbecue-by-way-of-Kerala a finalist for Top Chef New York State.

It’ll be the second year as a finalist for Fernandez, onstage at the nation’s top restaurant honors last year, along with Waxlight Bar a Vin.

This year it’s four Big Apple chefs, and a guy from Buffalo. Well, a couple from Buffalo. Fernandez and partner Lydia Herr offered thanks to their supporters.

When we opened Southern Junction in 2020, we didn’t have a roadmap — just a passion for great food and a belief that we would build something special.

This journey has been full of long hours, hard lessons, and plenty of fire (literally and figuratively). But at the heart of it all, it’s about more than barbecue. It’s about bringing people together, creating meals that feel like home, and sharing Texas and Kerala with every guest we serve.

It is beyond humbling to be nominated for a James Beard Award two years in a row and to advance as a finalist this year. But the real honor is having a community that supports us, cheers us on, and fills our tables with laughter and good company.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being part of this journey. We wouldn’t be here without you. – Ryan & Lydia

Laurie Woolever will be at Read It & Eat Bookshop next week.(Photo: David Scott Holloway)

Laurie Woolever, longtime assistant and collaborator to Anthony Bourdain, and before Bourdain, Mario Batali, appears at Read It & Eat Bookshop April 16 for an author chat, question-and-answer session, and book signing.

She’ll be discussing her new memoir, Care and Feeding, a sharp and deeply personal story of her life behind the scenes of the food world, including her years working alongside Bourdain and TV-star-to-defendant Batali while navigating the industry’s power structures.

Tickets, $25, are available here. The shop, hidden inside The Rails apartments, a new development at Hertel Avenue and Main Street, is small, so it might be sold out by the time you read this. Sign up for the Read It & Eat Bookshop email, and you won’t miss a chance at meeting the next author Kim Behzadi brings to town.

The Mensch, housemade corned beef, saurkraut, and mustard, plus Swiss cheese, on rye, at Fat Sangwich

THE CRITIC RECOMMENDS:

If you’re looking for a business meeting site that will make you a hero to your teammates, Fat Sangwich has your number.

Long tables. Peace and quiet. Eight flavors of fresh kombucha on tap, pickle platters, and a lineup of sandwich stunners. Plus a full bar, if you’re that sort of team, with pickleback fixings aplenty.

Fresh kombucha flight, Fat Sangwich

Fat Sangwich, offering gloriously over-the-top Italian hoagies, is the latest heroic food offering from the fertile minds at Buffalo’s fermentation station. Find R.J. and Lindsey Marvin’s fermentation lair, hidden inside 155 Chandler St. Park on Manton Place and look for the door.

Suite 3 is only a brief Dungeons & Dragons flashback away.

Barrel + Brine, 155 Chandler St. Suite 3

Hours: Noon-6 p.m. Friday, Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday-Thursday.

