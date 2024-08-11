With the Downtown Bazaar’s future unclear, Jessica Melisz has found her own place, four blocks south, to continue feeding Oralia’s breakfast tacos and picadillo burritos to downtown denizens.

With an official address of 403 Main St., Oralia’s new spot actually faces Lafayette Square, in a former Edible Arrangements location.

Bills great Thurman Thomas is slated to kick off Oralia’s new spot there, on Aug. 27. He’ll guest bartend while customers check out the tacos, burritos, bowls, and nachos ennobled with housemade queso.

Then, a pause. Oralia will start its regular service a week later, on Sept. 3. The breakfast tacos start flowing at 7:30 a.m., Tuesday through Friday.

Melisz launched Oralia, her Mexican restaurant, in May 2023 as the Downtown Bazaar opened in the Theater District.

As tenants of Westminster Economic Development Initiative’s 617 Main St. small-business incubator explore forming a cooperative, Melisz decided she was better off on her own. “I thought my chance of success would be better in this space,” she said.

Before Oralia, Melisz led the kitchen feeding Remedy House and Flint.She named her business after the inspiration for its cuisine. Oralia Tyner, her partner’s mother, is from Chihuahua, Mexico, and Tyner’s recipes are the foundation of Oralia’s menu.

Oralia will serve at Familia Fun Day at the Darwin Martin House Sept. 14, and Mercy Flight’s BASH Sept. 28, if you aren’t downtown Tuesday through Friday.

Oralia, 403 Main St., Suite 109, facing Lafayette Square

Hours: 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Closed Saturday-Monday. Phone: 716-598-1062.

Falafel House spread includes chicken and beef shawarma plates, falafel plate, tabouli, and loaded steak fries.

REVIEW: In recent years, 1150 Hertel Avenue has held a succession of restaurants serving an array of Arabic menus. As Falafel House introduces its Palestinian-Syrian-plus-burgers menu to North Buffalo, a visit left me offering a prayer of appreciation for Hossam Abdallah and all the other skilled cooks who decided to settle in Buffalo, NY, and do the things they do best. (Later today, for patrons.)

CLOSINGS: Rafael’s ended its decade-long run in Hamburg, announcing the retirement of chef-owner Ralph Galluzzi.

“It’s been a great ten years,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “I really appreciated all the support from our customers.”

The building, at 4572 Clark St., Hamburg, is for sale, listed at $454,900.

Egyptian-style grilled chicken at St. Mary’s Egyptian Festival

EVENTS: Like Christmas, the St. Mary's Egyptian Festival in North Tonawanda only happens one a year.

Except it’s three days, and there’s no snow. It starts Aug. 23, but you can get Egyptian-style fava bean falafel and the burger-in-bread genius of hawawshi on Aug. 24 and Aug. 25, too.

The 15th annual fundraiser for St. Mary & St. Moses Coptic Orthodox Church, 350 Wheatfield St., offers, food, culture, and church tours, along with Egyptian crafts and books.

Hours: 3 p.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 23, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday.

Hawawshi is an Egyptian burger-in-a-bun type deal, at St. Mary’s Egyptian Festival.

CRITIC ASKS: Would you mind sending me a photograph of your favorite farmers market treat?

I plan to assemble them for a future Four Bites presentation.

Please send them to andrew@fourbites.net - including the name of vendor and market, and price if you can.

Each one in the presentation will be credited to the author, unless you’d prefer no credit. The article will be news - and like all news here at Four Bites, will be free to read.

I was inspired by Jess Kent sending me a snap of the pandan-coconut tart from Prohibition Pie at the Elmwood Village Farmers Market.

Which inspired me to make the video below, in hopes of inspiring you on your next farmers market excursion. It includes some of my favorites. How about yours?

