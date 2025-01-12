Samuiel Marabella, Kelly Weber, John Weber, and David Arkelian are teaming up to run Nietzsche’s.

In 1988, Samuel Marabella’s cool eldest sister Elizabeth snuck the 15-year-old into Nietzsche’s, Buffalo’s live music bar, to hear Jamie Notarthomas, the Syracuse singer-songwriter whose music had gotten Marabella’s complete attention.

Told to stand next to the sound console and be invisible, the Cardinal O’Hara sophomore leaned against a door that opened, triggering a piercing alarm. “I slid away from the door like Michael Jackson used to moonwalk,” he laughed. But Marabella stayed to watch Notarthomas’ performance, and the hook was set.

He would leave the dedicated live music venue at 248 Allen St. to become a professional musician, from Sweatin’ Like Nixon to his present-day Marabella Band. He would also become an operator, starting with Broadway Joe’s to today’s House of Charm.

So when Marabella got the chance to help save Nietzsche’s for the next generation, he said yes. He’s a businessman, but this feels personal. His 15-year-old self “was just glued to live music, just could not take my eyes off it,” Marabella said. “For me to see someone playing there at Nietzsche’s, to wrap my head around that this exists, made live music possible for me.”

Marabella’s partners in renewing Nietzsche’s are Kelly Weber, a longtime employee, her husband and former Steam Donkey musician John Weber, and David Arkelian.

Budgeted upgrades include bathrooms and plumbing, better lighting and backline sound systems, balcony seating with tables, and online ticket sales. The plan is to close the last two weeks of February for installations and fine-tuning, then reopen March 1.

“People keep asking if I’m worried about Allen Street, Allentown or Nietzsche’s, because of Covid, Buffalo nightlife, the recent loss of two iconic Buffalo buildings and businesses,” said Marabella.

“No. I’m not worried. I see new businesses opening. I see older businesses upping their game. I see young people, old people, and everyone from every background in Allentown. That’s the magic. It’s inclusive. It’s where the freaks and geeks and cool people spend their time.”

“This historic district is not about one business or apartment building. The whole is greater than the sum of its parts. In 2025, Allentown is still the best place to go for art, music, and food.”

On Friday and Saturday, Jan. 17-18, “A Concert for a Cause” will raise money for employees of Mulligan’s Brick Bar, destroyed by fire Jan. 4.

More than 50 musicians will perform on Nietzsche’s two stages. Gift certificates from area businesses will be raffled throughout the event. All proceeds will go to the 15 Brick Bar workers, Marabella said. Tickets, $20, available on nietzsches.com.

Performances by Celtic Session, Geno McManus, Danny Lynn Wilson, Hot Stuff, Henry’s Summer Kitchen, Wickermen, Ed Croft & Tina Williams, Schill-Solak-Slimco Trio, Sousaphunk, Marabella Band, Shaky Stage, Tried By 12, Nico Zarcone, Fred Town Stompers and more.

Doors 3 p.m., music 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Marabella is at 716-725-5060 or samm716@aol.com if you have questions.

Louie’s Royal, at Louie’s Deli & Italian Imports

REVIEW: Ever walked into an old-school Italian-American deli and stood in line for a sandwich, greedily inhaling the atmosphere? Fresh bread’s yeasty breath, funk from cured meats and elderly cheese, the acetic cologne of pickles and vinegar dressing, all for free. In Buffalo, for that, you must leave the city limits, and venture into the wilds of Clarence. In a lonely strip mall, Louie’s Deli & Italian Imports, still makes sandwiches like they used to, for two generations and 33 years, so far. (Later today, for patrons.)

Dinosaur BBQ to Hamburg: Downtown Buffalo’s Dinosaur BBQ will close next month as it prepares for a move to a new location in Hamburg.

In 2014, the Syracuse-based restaurant chain opened at 301 Franklin St. The new location will be in a former Perkins restaurant at 4245 McKinley Parkway in Hamburg, Dinosaur CEO Mike Nugent said in a release. The Hamburg restaurant is expected to open in late summer or early fall.

The downtown Dinosaur will close Feb. 2. Gift cards can be used there or at Dinosaur BBQ’s other locations: Syracuse, Rochester, Troy, Harlem and Brooklyn.

Mix platter gyro and chicken kabob, Papa’s Gyro

Papa’s Gyro celebrated its grand opening recently in Depew.

Platters ($13) of chopped or grilled chicken, gyro cubes, and beef or chicken sausage patties over rice, dressed with salad and white garlic mayonnaise, are the main event here.

Chicken chapli kabob, chicken ground with spices, flattened, and seared into a chicken sausage patty, and beef kofta, ground beef massaged with onion and spices, are two of the available meat options.

Over rice or salad, the halal offerings here can pack a day’s worth of nurtrition into a $13 box.

6069 Transit Road, Depew, papashalal.com, 716-393-3001

Papa’s Gyro, 6069 Transit Road, Depew

McPartlan’s Corner usually has Tom & Jerrys until Lent.

ASK THE CRITIC:

Q: Do you know of any place besides Creekview in Williamsville that serves Tom and Jerrys at least through next week and perhaps even through the end of January?

- J.P., Niagara Falls

A: Thanks to other readers, here are some answers: Schwabl’s, Coles, North Star Tavern, Wellington Pub, McPartlan’s Corner, The Garage on Hertel, and the Shirt Factory in Medina.

