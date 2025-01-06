Chicken francese at The Dog & Pony Saloon

People don’t go out as much as they did before the pandemic. That’s the consensus among restaurant customers and restaurant owners I’ve interviewed. How big the drop was depends on who’s guessing, but it’s universal, across all ages and genders.

The Buffalo tavern was already an endangered species, threatened by rent increases, changing tastes, and demolition-minded developers. In a time of shrinking audiences, standing out from the crowd is more important than ever.

Near Cazenovia Park, in the heart of South Buffalo, The Dog & Pony Saloon is making a strong bid to build a Buffalo tavern for the modern era.

Front room at The Dog & Pony Saloon

Strategically placed flatscreen televisions make it a gameday bar. A stage and performance space in the rear dining area allows for entertainment, like live music and comedy nights. A patio on the side of the building offers al fresco seating in clement weather.

Wings, burgers, loaded fries, and such are ably represented. A menu of expected comforts with a flip side of upscale scratch cooking lets the restaurant welcome parties out on the town for all sorts of missions.