Tradition draws masses to the Broadway Market, but this year 999 Broadway has a basketful of fresh discoveries, too.

Shoppers inch through crowds, lining up at the market’s most familiar stalls, gathering holiday supplies: Famous Horseradish, Camellia Meats, Babcia’s Pierogi, butter lambs and pussy willows.

New Broadway Market offerings include Big-Apple-style bagels from Jett’s Bagels, located in the northeast corner of the space. Dejon Hamann and Jillian Majka’s business started as Aurora Bagels, a stand in front of their house. Hamann renamed it after his son Jett, who died recently.

Jett’s Bagels is one of the new vendors at the Broadway Market.

Now Jett’s Bagels meets the needs of Broadway Market crowds, as well as supplying Farm Store and Farmers & Artisans in Snyder. Bagels by the baker’s dozen ($35), toasted with cream cheese ($5), eggs and cheese ($7), or the Lox Royale ($12), with nova lox, pickled onions, capers, and scallion schmear.

Among sweets options, Polish babka has been joined by Greek bougatsa ($6), custard baked inside flaky phyllo and dusted with powdered sugar or cinnamon sugar. Michael Giokas’ That Greek Guy Bakery also does brisk business in pita bread and spinach-feta rolls.

Kielbasa and Italian sausage sandwiches, nachos, and other traditional cuisine is available. So are relatively new eating opportunities like the Bangladeshi-Indian snacks at Apa’s Kitchen. Roti with vegetables ($7), poha rice salad ($4), and potato-stuffed samosas ($4) are among the grab-and go goodies.

Southern Halal Cooking offers tyle halal pies in squash, bean or sweet potato ($15). Dimples offers Dutch mini-pancakes, in the southern side of the market near Broadway Seafood.

Broadway Market parking is free in the attached garage. Hours for this week: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday April 13, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday April 14-Wednesday April 16, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday April 17, 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday April 18, 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 19. The market is closed Easter Sunday, April 20.

The greeting board at FLX Table, Geneva.

REVIEW: In Geneva, FLX Table offers extraordinary dining experiences focused on creating a dinner-among-friends atmosphere that just happens to include stellar cooking. Christopher Bates grew up in a Central New York town of 800, left to work in topflight resorts in Europe and the U.S., then returned with wife and partner Isabel Bogadtke. The world-traveled culinarians created a restaurant that delivers memorable meals without the stuffiness and archaic rituals of the white tablecloth set. (Later today, for patrons.)

Edward Forster and Joseph Fenush of Waxlight Bar a Vin offer Saturday classes.

EVENT: School on Saturday sounds like punishment, but Waxlight Bar a Vin’s Saturday School cooking classes should turn that attitude around. On April 26, Waxlight chefs Joseph Fenush and Edward Forster will explore the uses and flavors of tare, ideas for an atypical dashi, and a chawanmushi-royale mashup.

The class is followed by a three-course lunch with paired beverages to highlight the topics of the day. Expect an American-made Japanese-style rice lager, plus conversations about sake, and how Waxlight uses Japanese spirits in its bar program.

The class is noon-2 p.m April 26. Tickets, $95, available here.

Salt Cuisine owner Chelsae Steward

TRANSITIONS

Salt Cuisine invites purchase inquiries.

“This month of April is bittersweet for us,” owner Chelsae Steward posted. “It will be our 10th year in business, wow what an accomplishment. We have been beyond blessed to have lasted this long, that is not something that everyone can say.

Unfortunately we will not be making it to year 11, though. Unless I find a buyer to take over Salt we will be closing. There is not a closing date yet, but I will keep everyone posted as we know more information.”

Louisiana Cookery is taking its flavors of New Orleans to Barker, 8671 Lake Road

O’Brien’s West End Inn is changing hands in Hamburg.

Indian Falls Log Cabin, has changed hands in Indian Falls.

Guud & Evul, the City of Tonawanda vegan restaurant, is on pause.

The Rose Bar & Grill, 199 Scott St., has changed hands, and held its farewell party March 29.

Clockwise from top left: Malibu Barbie, potato-leek soup, menu, Little Nicky, City Fare Cafe.

ASK THE CRITIC

Q: I work in downtown Buffalo, and have gotten into a rut at Sue’s Deli. It’s good, but I really just need a new soup, salad, and sandwich place to break up my lunch habit.

Charlene B., Hamburg

A: As fate would have it, I was supping at just such a place on Thursday. City Fare Cafe only serves lunch, but does it so well it doesn’t have to do more. Matt and Missy Conroy have got the soup-salad-sandwich thing figured out.

From vegan to carnivore, lowkey to spicy, City Fare has a sandwich for you. The Malibu Barbie ($12.50) offers turkey, bacon, avocado spread, tomato and lettuce. Little Nicky ($11.75) is pork, fennel, rapini, garlic, and provolone on a Luigi’s roll.

There’s usually three soups of the day out of the City Fare rotation, like this creamy potato leek. The lunch spot’s tight set of salads, includes Greek salad with chicken ($14.75), and the Sandra Bullock ($12.25), chicken salad with grapes, apples, and pistachios.

Here, diners can choose a hearty scratch-made lunch for $13.25: sandwich du jour, soup, salad: pick two.

City Fare Cafe

438 Main St., 716-907-5600

Hours: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Closed Saturday, Sunday.

