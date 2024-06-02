Anand Kattu hefts an Alibaba Kebab rice box. (Alibaba Kebab)

In 2017, Anand Kattu launched Alibaba Kebab on Buffalo’s East Side, so close to the Central Terminal you can almost read the clock.

At 900 William St., corner of Fillmore and Memorial Drive, Kattu’s kebabs in still-warm flatbread, tandoori mixed meat rice boxes, and tandoori-fired wings found a ready audience. Service could be shambolic, parking an adventure, but Kattu and crew gradually learned their way.

Alibaba Kebab’s second location opened last year, at 827 Military Road, Kenmore. Now store number three will open at 1100 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca, hopefully in August. Number four will light up 7900 Transit Road, East Amherst, hopefully in September.

Same menu, still open until midnight, same website with a solid online ordering system: alibaba-kebab.com.

Two more sites are planned. To support the growing operation, Kattu invested $850,000 in a central commissary at 441 Fillmore Ave.

Opening a second location would have been enough to stress any restaurant organization. Going from one to four locations has proved a disaster for more than one overambitious restaurateur.

Kattu has prepared for the expansion by training each crew on Alibaba Kebab’s recipes and methods, he said. “I'm creating the teams who will operate for each location, and I'm training them, hands on.”

Fully trained crews presenting the Alibaba Kebab brand - knowing that a customer experience at one reflects on the group - will guard against expansion quality fall-off, Kattu said. “The food will be consistent,” he said, “so I think it will roll out good.”

Southwest chicken salad with jalapeno ranch, vegan, like everything else at Strong Hearts Buffalo

The most remarkable feature of Strong Hearts Buffalo might not be its clever, delicious menu of diner favorites and Buffalo standards done without animal involvement. The food rocks from nachos to cupcakes, but beyond that, the sister location of the Syracuse original has given Buffalo a place where everyone can find a place at the table, and eat less meat without any wracking pains of abstinence. (Later today, for patrons.)

Q: I’ve got about $50 to bring a Buffalo care package back to Des Moines when my residency ends this summer. How would you spend it?

- J.C., Buffalo, via email

A: You’re the sort of friend everyone deserves but so few get.

Here’s one of the ways I’d spend $50 to take home a taste of what makes Buffalo special. There are a zillion right ways to answer this question. (No jars, no items requiring refrigeration or federal interdiction.)

Ko-Ed Candies milk chocolate sponge candy, 8 ounces, $14. Because it’s my favorite.

Fresh Arabic Sweets, assorted Syrian baklava (above), 1 pound, $10. Because you can get baklava anywhere, but not like this, kissed with sheep’s milk butter.

Miller’s Thumb Wonder Loaf, $6. Because Steve Horton’s homage to Buffalo’s own Wonder Bread heritage - using his house-ground flour - must be toasted and tasted to believe.

Five Points Bakery and Toast Cafe extra sharp cheddar loaf, $7. Because when Kevin Gardner was frustrated that cheddar bread didn’t have enough cheddar, he chunked up a half-pound of extra-sharp cheddar in whole-grain dough and made cheddar bread a real thing.

Butter Block Kouign amann (1)(above), pain au chocolat (1), $10. Because the croissants are fantastic but the kouignn amann and pain au chocolat provoke travel plans.

That adds up to $47, which works for me because retail prices change frequently, and one or two might be a dollar behind.

