Chicken souvlaki, grilled until edges crisp, makes eaters yell “opa.”

As grilling season heats up, here’s my most-requested recipe: chicken souvlaki.

This one comes from the Greek-Canadian restaurant professionals responsible for the Holy Protection Church souvlaki tent at Canal Fest of the Tonawandas for 26 years, until 2017. Working the grill throughout the eight-day festivals was the closest I’ve come to real restaurant labor.

Since then, I’ve made souvlaki hundreds of times, for thousands of people. This recipe ennobles beef, pork, paneer cubes, and other proteins headed for the grill, and even emboldens tilapia filets run under the broiler.

Stick to the measurements the first time you try it, then dial in individual spice levels to your taste.