Starting Sept. 5, Amira;s Kitchen opens at 1500 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga.

Amira Khalil’s menu of rotisserie chicken plus Palestinian and Jordanian classic cuisine launches on a dramatically bigger Cheektowaga stage Sept. 5.

Today is the Palestinian restaurateur’s last day serving Riverside at 894 Tonawanda St.

“The area where I am now is so slow, there’s not enough support from the people. Most of my customers are from outside the area,” Khalil said. “So I decided to move to Cheektowaga.”

At 1500 Cleveland Drive, Amira’s Kitchen can serve 70 in its main dining room in the former Mr. Bill’s, about three times the capacity of her Riverside spot. Filling those customers’ needs will take a bigger kitchen squad, so Khalil has been recruiting a crew.

Amira Khalil couldn’t draw enough customers in Riverside, she said.

The menu will not change, she said. That means marinated rotisserie chicken served with garlic mayonnaise and tangy herbal green sauce, fried kibbe appetizers of beef and bulgur wheat, and a falafel plate with turnip and cucumber pickles.

On many Fridays, Khalil will serve mansaf, lamb braised in broth made with jameed, dried fermented sheep’s milk yogurt, served over torn pita bread with toasted almonds and a cup of jameed broth.

After its Sept. 5 opening, Amira’s Kitchen will be open six days a week, closed Tuesdays. Hopefully making it easier to find her place will bring more people, she said. Plus ample free parking, Khalil said: “I can fit 65 in my lot.”

Amira’s Kitchen, 1500 Cleveland Drive, amiraskitchenny.com, 716-428-4000.

Hours starting Sept. 5: noon-9 p.m. Wednesday-Monday. Closed Tuesday.

Dan dan noodles with pork at OG Dumpling House

REVIEW: As a xiao long bao chaser of long standing, the suggestion that true Shanghaiese soup dumplings might appear in a restaurant in my bailiwick never fails to get me moving. Rochester-based OG Dumpling House recently opened its second location in a former Pizza Hut on Niagara Falls Boulevard. I went, I saw, I ate, and I do recommend going to the restaurant - just not for soup dumplings. (Later today, for patrons.)

EVENT: Want to learn how workers start cooperative businesses by sharing ownership, while sampling the tastiness some have to offer Buffalo? Head to Five Points Bakery on Sept. 7 for Cooperation Buffalo’s Co-op Fest.

At 44 Brayton St., in a business built by community support instead of bank loans, you can meet the intrepid folks who run BreadHive Bakery & Cafe, Colored Girls Bike Too, Farmer Pirates Compost, Extra Extra Pizza, the Lexington Co-ops, Good Neighbors Credit Union, Mandala Institute, and TRANScend Nickel City.

Food from Five Points Bakery, BreadHive, Extra Extra Pizza, and more. Plus live music, games, and family-friendly activities. Beer and wine available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting Cooperation Buffalo.

The event is 3 p.m.-8 p.m. - RSVP here. Suggested donation $10.

Caprese sandwich, $5, Vinnie’s Minis, North Tonawanda Farmers Market

TELL THE CRITIC:

John Parascak, City of Tonawanda, wrote to say:

My new favorite treat is from Vinnie’s Minis at the North Tonawanda Farmers Market.

Caprese sandwich on their puccia roll, with local tomatoes and basil, fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, and some balsamic. It was $5.

The puccia roll is new to me. It was airy and light. Kind of a cross between pita and focaccia. They said they will run the sandwich until local tomato season finishes.

How interesting. Thank you, sir. Your report has enriched us all.

Now I’m just wondering if there are any more readers who can help us find the good stuff - meaning splendid eats plus small businesses we may wish to support. Dime them out to me with a quickness at andrew@fourbites.net.

More reading from Michael Chelus:

#30#