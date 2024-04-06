Chelsea nails 30-second hollandaise, ink-stained wretch survives 6 minutes on live TV
Despite rookie flopsweat, Daytime Buffalo debut went smoothly enough that I've been invited to return
Before my first live television experience, I thought that I knew about deadlines. After all, I’ve spent the last 35 years producing words to beat the clock.
Live television is another level of deadline pressure. That was one lesson from my first lesson in live television, Thursday at WIVB on Daytime Buffalo.
Toilers in the paragraph mines might have to meet one or two deadlines in a shift. Live television might have a dozen deadlines every hour, which is why there’s synchronized clocks blinking down the seconds in every room that matters.
Despite the pressure, host Chelsea Lovell was cool as a cucumber, and I tried to follow suit. The result was a fun bit of television, and an invitation to return for more cooking under the lights.
Get Four Bites to get in touch with what’s good in Buffalo
#30#
Love the recipe and under normal circumstances I would quickly subscribe. Sadly though, I 'm Canadian and will no longer visit the US until you solve your Trump, gun violence problems. Just not safe anymore. I've probably made over 500 trips the "Get Real" city and surrounding towns and villages over the years, ate in it's restaurants, stayed in its hotels and enjoyed its nightlife but the craziness of Trump combined with the randomness of violence makes it a bad choice.
I’ll be trying this this weekend