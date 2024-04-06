Before my first live television experience, I thought that I knew about deadlines. After all, I’ve spent the last 35 years producing words to beat the clock.

Live television is another level of deadline pressure. That was one lesson from my first lesson in live television, Thursday at WIVB on Daytime Buffalo.

Toilers in the paragraph mines might have to meet one or two deadlines in a shift. Live television might have a dozen deadlines every hour, which is why there’s synchronized clocks blinking down the seconds in every room that matters.

Despite the pressure, host Chelsea Lovell was cool as a cucumber, and I tried to follow suit. The result was a fun bit of television, and an invitation to return for more cooking under the lights.

#30#