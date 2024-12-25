Cover may be refined, but here’s the basic look.

My promised compilation of my Four Bites reviews as a bonus for renewing subscribers has been delayed, for a week.

My apologies.

Casa Azul is currently page 23 of about 125 in the finished guide.

It will now ship New Year’s Eve. That time gets you a much better guide.

Expanded from 50 reviewed restaurants, it now includes more than 100 restaurants, bakeries, and food stores.

Currently page 13 is for Bandana’s Bar and Grill.

Plus, it’ll be easier to use on phone, laptop, or tablet. I had to learn some new digital wiring, but readers will be able to click on restaurant names in lists to go to that restaurant’s guide entry.

Coming to a screen near you for 2025. Stay tuned.

#30#