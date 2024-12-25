'Where to Eat in Buffalo 2025' to arrive later, but better
Expanded, more useful bonus for re-subscribers reset for New Years Eve release
My promised compilation of my Four Bites reviews as a bonus for renewing subscribers has been delayed, for a week.
My apologies.
It will now ship New Year’s Eve. That time gets you a much better guide.
Expanded from 50 reviewed restaurants, it now includes more than 100 restaurants, bakeries, and food stores.
Plus, it’ll be easier to use on phone, laptop, or tablet. I had to learn some new digital wiring, but readers will be able to click on restaurant names in lists to go to that restaurant’s guide entry.
Coming to a screen near you for 2025. Stay tuned.
