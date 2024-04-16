This Little Pig is offering a double smashburger on its Buffalo Restaurant Week menu, while this is its single-patty version.

Buffalo Restaurant Week began Monday, and ends Sunday, April 21. That gives you a few days to pick a place to explore the possibilities of Western New York restaurants.

The complete list is here, with 120 outfits from Indian Falls to Grand Island to Orchard Park and lots of places in between. Here’s some of the places I’d head during restaurant week.

Marco’s Fine Italian Dining, 1085 Niagara St., offers a three-course, $25 dinner. You might choose cucumber dill salad, a roasted garlic and mushroom white pizza, and cannoli with chocolate chips.

Craving, 1472 Hertel Ave., offers an entree and an appetizer for $20.24. You might choose an Oles Farm beet salad with citrus creme fraiche and housemade chorizo crumble, and crispy sesame chicken with broccoli on egg noodles.

Dick & Jenny’s, 1270 Baseline Road, Grand Island, offers dinners for two at $45 (two appetizers, one entree) and $65 (two entrees, one appetizer). For $45, you could choose crawfish cheesecake with smoked shrimp and meuniere butter, a Squad Platter of fried green tomatoes, smoked shrimp, deviled eggs, jalapeno hush puppies, slaw, and bacon jam. Then Julia Child’s Beef Burgundy for your entree.

Indian Falls Log Cabin Restaurant, 1227 Gilmore Road, Corfu, offers three-course dinners for $29.99, or $35 if you want the beef tenderloin. For $29.99, you could get a chef’s salad with roll and butter, pan-fried perch in lemon dill pesto, with rice and grilled asparagus.

The Gypsy Parlor, 376 Grant St., offers an entree and drink or dessert for $25. You could choose Peruvian chicken with herb roasted potatoes, aji verde sauce, and sauteed kale, and a Bananas Foster egg roll.

Yankee BBQ, 3379 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg, offers a Meat Sweats Platter for Two, for $34, through April 20. That’s a quarter-pound of smoked beef brisket, pork ribs, pulled pork, smoked turkey breast, and a hot link. Plus two small sides from smoked mac, cheesy potatoes, pit beans, or slaw, and two soft drinks.

Tiny Thai, 27 Chandler St., offers $45 dinners for two, to go. Drunken Noodle Platter: drunken noodles, massaman curry, chicken pad ka pow, rice, fried spring rolls. Pad Thai Platter: pad thai, hat yai fried chicken, massaman curry, and fresh rolls.

Casa Azul, 191 Allen St., offers dinner for two at $45 and $65. For $45, you could choose a trio of tacos in vegan or carnivore, plus mole verde, enchilada stuffed with black bean, cheese and poblanos, requeson, pepitas, scallion, cilantro. Then churros with dulce de leche for dessert.

This Little Pig, 10651 Main St., Clarence, offers dinners of an appetizer, entree, and extra at $25 and $35. For $25, you could choose crispy cauliflower with whipped feta, double local beef smashburger, and a giant carrot cake cupcake.

