Sandwiches are the daily bread of Buffalonians and other Americans, for their combination of versatility, affordability, and portability.

If you’re hankering for a Danny’s Favorite on sesame with seasoned oil, you probably know where to find a Wegmans. Where Four Bites may make your eating better starts with identifying sandwich options you might not know about.

Gustavo, fried chicken in smoky chile with avocado, garlic mayonnaise, pickled jalapenos, jack cheese, at Tortuga in Sanborn.

My goal is to fill the blind spots in your map of the eating environment. Toward that end, I would commend these estimable purveyors of handheld satisfaction to your attention, in six categories of excellence.

Italian

Louie’s Deli & Imports

8202 Main St., Clarence, louiesdeli.com, 716-632-4906

Hours: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sunday, Monday.

Turned on to Louie’s by tastespotter and fish fry whisperer Dave Lyman, it’s been my Little Italy safe place ever since. Louis Yanello and crew bread their own cutlets, marinate their own eggplant, and run up an assortment of stuffed breads (muffaletta, royal, habanero-powered Cry Baby) weekly.