Tracing the roots of delicious Buffalo holiday traditions
Join me in UB holiday cooking traditions show - or just watch it later
Every culture prepares for big days, in every room of the house. In the kitchen, recipes reserved for celebratory seasons are consulted, and shopping lists made.
In Buffalo, that means traditional potato pancakes in varying denominations, up to a dozen dishes f…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Four Bites to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.