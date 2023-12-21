Tonight, 5-7 pm, guest bartending at Downtown Bazaar, 617 Main St.
Great food, great company, rookie bartender
Sorry for the short notice, but better late than never.
Check out Pinoy Boi, reviewed this week, and more at Downtown Bazaar, 617 Main St. 5 p.m.-7 p.m. as part of holiday expo with craft vendors, as well as the regular lineup of flavors from around the world.
Worse, I didn’t bring my laptop. There must be a way to edit the post from the app but I have to look it up. A lesson a minute.
CORRECTION: Pinoy Boi is not at Downtown Bazaar tonight, or until Dec. 27. Abyssinia Ethiopian, Nile River (South Sudanese), Pattaya Street Food (with extensive Burmese including tea leaf salad, ginger salad, curry, and more). I regret the error, and will be here to apologize in person.