La Casa de Sabores won my vote for la mejor comida

Taste of Buffalo 2024 launched under sunny skies, the first day of the weekend food fest along Delaware Avenue and Lafayette Square.

Vivian Robinson, who with husband Alvin sheltered 150 souls during the deadly 2022 Christmas blizzard, was honored with the City of Good Neighbors Award. Their restaurant, LaVerdad Cafe Deli, also distributes food and supplies to those in need.

Robinson posted that she was “stoked to be a food critic for a day.”

Me too.

Here’s a taste of the Taste:

Lights-out favorite: La Casa de Sabores, the Dominican place at 1 Letchworth St. Clockwise from top left: Mangu (mashed plantains with garlic) and pickled onions, rice with pigeon peas, pernil slow-roasted pork au jus, and tender chicken stew.

New Jewel of India, clockwise from top left: alu tikki, deep-fried spiced mashed potato patty with pickles and chutneys, chana saag, creamed spinach with chickpeas, chicken makhni, creamy curry, and chicken tikka, baked yogurt-marinated chicken.

Alu tikki close-up

Moneybags Dumplings, clockwise from top left: fried sesame chicken, fried soy shroom, black pepper noodles, fried Buffalo cheddar chicken.

Milk and Tea, clockwise from top left: Korean boneless chicken, banh mi, Korean beef ribs.

Still plenty of eating time left.

The biggest news at Taste of Buffalo 2024 is the addition of an All-Star lineup - lights-out dishes from topflight cooks. But here’s the catch: two hours only.

Rest of Saturday’s lineup:

3 pm - 5 pm

New Era Location

Tortuga Sandwich Shop: Quesabirria Taco

Cary and Delaware Location

Dopest Dough+: Cacio e Pepe Beignets (v)

(+Buffalo Spree Best of WNY winner)

Delaware at Niagara Location

Orso Nero: Japanese Katsu-style Arancini

6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

New Era Location

Donut Kraze+: Two Signature S’mores Donuts w/Marshmallow and Graham

(+Buffalo Spree Best of WNY winner)

Cary and Delaware Location

Fig Tree Patisserie: Matcha and lemon fresh fruit tart (vg + gf)

Delaware at Niagara Location

Chef Mike Andrzejewski**+: Seabar's Famous Beef on Weck Roll

(**2008, 2009, 2010 James Beard Semi-finalist +Buffalo Spree Best of WNY winner)

Sunday lineup:

11 am - 1 pm, New Era Location

Anastasia's Artisan Bread: Egg and Green Onion Pirozhki Hand Pie (v)

11:30 am - 1:30 pm, Delaware at Niagara Location

The Bloom and Rose: Latke with house-smoked pastrami and cheesy mornay sauce

12 - 1:45 pm, Cary and Delaware Location

Jay’s Artisan Pizza***+: Tomato pie with Bianco Di Napoli, Sicilian oregano, and garlic; tiramisu of espresso-soaked ladyfingers and whipped mascarpone

( ***Ranked #8 Pizza in the USA; #23 Pizza in the world +Buffalo Spree Best of WNY winner)

3 pm - 5 pm, Delaware at Niagara Location

Black Iron Bystro+: Crispy golden polenta with whipped feta and za'atar tomato jam (v + gf)

(+Buffalo Spree Best of WNY winner)

3:30 pm - 6 pm, Cary and Delaware Location

Dopest Dough+: Yakiniku Beignets

(+Buffalo Spree Best of WNY winner)

4 pm - 6 pm, New Era Location

Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs+: Oklahoma-style smashburger (+Buffalo Spree Best of WNY winner)

