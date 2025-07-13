Clockwise from top left: Babcia’s Pierogi Hot Ones chile pineapple pierogi, Nick Charlap’s Dole pineapple whip with raspberry, Venus gyro and Greek fries, Not Just Cake cherry and banana cream fried pie bites.

On July 13, the Taste of Buffalo’s finale, the forecast calls for flavor - cool treats, crunchy sweets, and hot pierogi.

After eating my way through the Taste of Buffalo as a judge yesterday, here’s my favorites - the best part is you can find your own

Dubai chocolate, crispy shredded filo dough with pistachio clad in chocolate, has been a recent favorite of mine. It was a shock to find it at Venus, the Egyptian food truck right in front of City Hall, made by chef-owner Jack Adly’s mother-in-law.

Those Venus Greek fries and gyro fries aren’t too shabby either.

Venus gyro fries in front, Greek fries in back.

To me, festival eating is sometimes about eating crazy delicious food you can only get there, or it would kill you otherwise.

Life is short. Go to Not Just Cakes and get the Patty Kaleta pie bites. Somehow they got cherry and banana cream pie filling inside of crispy doughnut holes.

What really lit me up was Babcia’s potato pierogi sauced with Hot Ones chile maple with chunks of seared ham and pineapple.

Followed by the best brain-freezer of the Taste: Dole whip sundae with raspberry from Nick Charlap’s, completely refreshing, and completely vegan.

Today at the Rockstar stages, some of Buffalo’s best cooks fire off their own specials.

From 12:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. it’s Jay’s Artisan Pizzeria, Bloom + Rose, and James-Beard-award-winning Southern Junction.

From 4 p.m.-7 p.m., Tortuga Sandwich Shop, Orso Nero Pizza, and more Southern Junction.

REVIEW: In the heart of Buffalo’s Theater District, International House, 617 Main St., is where cooks from around the globe who made Buffalo their home are the heart of a remarkable Theater District space. Now with a full bar, new comfy lounge areas, and ping-pong tables, it’s bidding to be your downtown regular. (Tuesday, for patrons)

Tea leaf salad, Pattaya Street Food, International House

ASK THE CRITIC:

Q: I am a fan of your work and was planning to go to Millions Tin. Google says they’ve permanently closed — is that true? If so that’s sad. I hope the chef has landed somewhere else!

Anusha Rasalingam, Orchard Park

A: It's true. Owner Kyu Kyu Mar said another operator is taking over that spot. She plans to open at another location, and promised to send me the details when confirmed.

If you're still hungry for Burmese/Thai, my first suggestions would be Family Thai, both South Buffalo and Riverside locations, Depew’s Thai House, or Pattaya Street Food, in the new Theater District food hall International House, 617 Main St., the subject of this week’s review.

More reading from Michael Chelus:

