Testing Parker’s fish & chips was a pleasant surprise.

Parker's Great British Institution, known mainly for sausage rolls and savory pies in the British tradition, has figured out how to deliver legit fish and chips nationwide via parcel delivery services.

Atlantic cod is dredged in batter and fried to almost-done, then flash-frozen, along with fat french fries. Packaged well, they’re delivered across the country. Reheated in a 375-degree oven or air fryer, the results finally give fans of the British soul food a solid step up from fish sticks.

Testing and tweaking is still under way, Reynolds said, as samples go out to longstanding customers across the country. In October, Parker’s mail-order fish and chips should start landing on doorsteps coast-to-coast.

Parker’s expat Brit owners expect to take their fish & chips nationwide in October.

Founded in 2010 by Damian and Vicky Parker, the company was purchased last year by British expats Emma Reynolds and Michelle Potter.

“This has been our most demanded product since we reopened the business last year,” Reynolds said. “Everyone's been clamoring for it, and it's been the most difficult to bring back.”

So they tested and tweaked until “we've perfected it,” said Reynolds. “We fry it here as if you had bought it from the fish and chip shop. When you get it, it's slightly less cooked than you would get it had you got it from a chippy.”

All it takes to enjoy is an oven or air fryer, she said. “Our plan is to have them on the way in October.”

Reynolds gave me a frozen sample. Reheated according to instructions on the package, this critic found Parker’s mail-order fish and chips surprisingly effective. Not a perfect execution of fish and chips, but close. At Parker’s Great British Institution, the research boffins are still at it.

Parker’s Great British Institution, 495 Aero Drive, Cheektowaga, parkersgbi.com, 716-823-3772

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday.

Neapolitan-style funghi pie, Jay’s Artisan Pizza.

REVIEW: Buffalo-style pies in the style of Bocce Club, Imperial, Lovejoy, and Picasso’s deserve all the love they get. But if you look past Buffalo-style pies, Jay’s Artisan Pizza should be your first step off the reservation. One session with Jay’s Neapolitan and Detroit-style pies and you’ll have no hesitation agreeing that right in little old Kenmore, Jay’s makes some of the best pizza in the world. (Wednesday, for patrons.)

EVENTS: Andrew Galarneau takes the Four Bites roadshow to Springville on Sept. 18, and Hertel at Main on Sept. 25.

Making the transition from The Buffalo News to Four Bites and Food Porn 101 are the subjects 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 18, at Art’s Cafe, the community-owned bakery at 5 E. Main St., Springville. Admission is free, donations to Art’s Cafe welcomed.

Eat snacks from Waxlight Bar a Vin as myself and author Adam Reiner, on tour with his new book “The New Rules of Dining Out,” discuss what restaurant customers don’t understand about the post-covid atmosphere changes, and argue about whether we should just take off and nuke the peculiar U.S.-Canadian tipping system from orbit.

That’s from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 25, in Read It & Eat Bookshop, hidden inside The Rails apartment complex, 2939 Main St. Buy tickets, $25 and up, here.

ASK THE CRITIC

Alert reader Stephen Paskey responded to last week’s cevapi and borek discussion with a delicious correction: You can get borek in Buffalo - at Flat 12, the indoor fungi farm and mushroom product invention center at 37 Chandler St.

“I'm loathe to tell you this, as quantities are limited, but Flat 12 Mushrooms makes *fantastic* boreks in two versions, with a filling using mushrooms and either (1) meat or (2) cheese and spinach.” Introduced at Flat 12 by Lydia Hess, who’s now running Southern Junction with her husband Ryan Fernandez, borek are now crafted by a Flat 12 baker.

Borek ($6), oyster mushroom nugs ($7), mushroom nug sub ($10), and falafel cups filled with hummus and chopped tomato salsa ($3).

Find Flat 12 at Elmwood Village Farmers Market, North Tonawanda City Market, Kenmore Farmers Market, and Flat 12 headquarters, 37 Chandler St.

Hours: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

