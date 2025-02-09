The Bourdain, fried mortadella, caramelized onions, cheddar, housemade mustard, mayonnaise on housemade baguette, a Terra House special.

When Andrea Neidrauer was working on her PhD at Roswell, she was struck by how clear the evidence was that junk food makes you sick.

“I looked at a lot of pathology reports, and we looked at food questionnaires, and I just saw a lot of association between diet and prognosis, or overall diagnosis,” said Neidrauer. That prompted her to become certified as an integrative nutritionist. “That’s looking at how food fuels everything,” Neidrauer said. “Not just our physical, but our emotional, our mental health.”

Most young families she saw didn’t cook at home. “They eat out because everybody's busy,” she said. “How could I help someone improve their diet if they're not preparing their own food?”

Andrea and John Neidrauer have made Akron a regional sadwich destination.

Her answer, five years later, has blossomed into Terra House, 25 Buffalo St., Akron. With her husband John, the Neidrauers’ meal pickup service has grown into a full-fledged cafe in her hometown that makes all its own bread and pizza doughs.

Since former Elm Street Bakery head baker Mark Notarpole was hired last fall to take their housemade baked goods to the next level, Terra House even offers gluten-free focaccia and pizza crust.

Pizzas come in pepperoni and cheese, but also this Elektrik Apricot, with blue cheese, caramelized onions, and dried apricots.

With its new supercharged bakery program, Terra House turns out destination sandwiches and bespoke pizzas, in addition to its soups, salads, grain bowls, and desserts.

Rectangular pizzas on long-ferment crust include cheese ($16), pepperoni ($18), and goat cheese, chicken, roasted red peppers, topped with fresh arugula and balsamic ($18). The Elektrik Apricot brings blue cheese, caramelized onions, dried apricots, and rosemary oil.

BBQ meatball bomber, a Terra House special

From the specials board, the Bourdain ($15), is fried mortadella, caramelized onions, cheddar, house mustard, and mayonnaise. The BBQ meatball bomber ($15) starts with a housemade roll and meatballs, caramelized onions, and mozzarella cheese.

Stromboli sandwich on housemade foccacia at Terra House.

The stromboli sandwich ($15), here on housemade foccacia, packs pepperoni, salami, ham, banana peppers, mozzarella and parmesan cheese.

The picnic tables outside are covered with snow at present, but it’s cozy inside. Plenty of tables, local art on the walls, games for children, peace and quiet for adults. There’s even a bucket of used golf balls gathered by Neidrauer’s father Carlton Sagerman, who built out the cafe space.

Terra House also hosts yoga classes, and live music, like last Friday when Andrea’s husband John Neidrauer got his guitar out and played with cellist Courtney Sanville. He’s a musician originally, a classical guitar performer and teacher from Fredonia and an avid cook.

In 2020, “we just made the crazy decision to start a food business, preparing meals with the cleanest organic, local ingredients we could find for families,” she said. “Order online, and bring home a healthy, high quality meal for your family to eat.”

Get your daily bread at Terra House

A year later, Covid hit. “We tripled our sales, because we were already in the business of takeout,” she said. “That allowed us to purchase the building that we currently work out of.”

The Neidrauers are thankful for their “amazing, dedicated customers,” who plan their visits during the cafe’s winter hours, Wednesday-Friday. They’re also hoping to meet new sandwich-seekers, bread-hunters, and the caffeine-deprived, in the heart of downtown Akron.

Terra House is currently on winter hours, Wednesday-Friday.

Terra House, 25 Buffalo St., Akron, terrahouseakron.com, 716-442-5017

Winter hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Friday. Closed Saturday-Tuesday.

Hot popcorn chicken, ’nduja, Waxlight Bar a Vin (2021)

APPLICATIONS OPEN: The Conor J. Casey Foundation’s Feed the Need grant applications opened Feb. 2.

The non-profit, founded in 2023, honors the former Coco chef’s legacy by raising money for non-profit organizations in Western New York to feed hungry people.

“Grant projects with a variety of budgetary needs are encouraged,” the foundation’s application says. “Total funds to be distributed for the 2025 campaign will be $50,000 but a combination of multiple projects may be chosen.”

Applications accepted through June 2. Here’s how to apply.

Edward “Macho” Colon, longtime Westside Bulls coach and restaurateur, died Feb. 6.

DIED: Edward Colon, owner of Sandwich’on by Macho and longtime youth football coach, died Feb. 6.

“For about 28 years, Edward Colon had been mentoring and guiding kids of West Side Little League Football,” according to Sportstalkline.

“He took over as the President of the League just before COVID and kept things going and growing.

Under his guidance, the football organization expanded from one team to five teams and three cheerleading groups.”

CLOSED: Tavern at Windsor Park, 8444 Transit Road, Amherst, closed after service Jan. 31.

The English-styled pub opened in 2015.

Mister Sizzle’s has closed its locations after an owner-investor dispute landed in court.

The upscale burgers-and-fries concept opened in 2021 and was named Best New Restaurant by Buffalo Spree in 2022.

CLOSING: Nick’s Place, 504 Amherst St., one of the last Buffalo neighborhood diners making their own bread, will close after service Feb. 22.

Peter Ananiadis got up before dawn for 30 years to make sure eggs, potatoes, and pancakes were ready for his customers. He was planning to retire before a rent increase made up his mind.

ASK THE CRITIC:

Q: Any good vegan Chinese/Asian takeout in South Buffalo? Wondered if you would recommend any near Cazenovia Park (either side). Thanks as always for the vegan recs.

– Emily Brooks

Som tum, green papaya salad, at Family Thai

A: Besides dishes like General Tso’s tofu and broccoli with garlic sauce found at most Chinese-American takeouts, vegan menus of interest near-ish to Cazenovia Park include Family Thai, 150 Babcock St.

Consider tea leaf salad, ginger salad, tofu salad, or potato curry from the Burmese side of the menu, or coconut curries with tofu or vegetables on the Thai side. More vegan choices at Family Thai include potato samosas, vegetable spring rolls, miso soup, and som tum, green papaya salad. The menu is nearly identical at its sister location in Riverside, 863 Tonawanda St.

Alibaba Kebab, 900 William St., is about 10 minutes away, offering vegetarian curries and fresh bread.

More reading from Michael Chelus:

