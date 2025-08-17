Sunday News: Labubus with hearts of Dubai chocolate turn heads at Belly Boy
She Gathers platforms women in food in North Tonawanda, Buffalo places visitors should hit
When you want to give the gift of chocolate, you probably know where to buy sponge candy.
But where can you find a chocolate labubu with a heart of Dubai chocolate? Recently popular in the United States, Dubai chocolate is a filling of crispy shredded phyllo toasted in brown butter, and pistachio cream with a touch of tahini.
At least that’s the way Belly Boy makes Dubai chocolate. A year ago, Joe’s Deli general manager Don Keating, and his sister Dana Weber launched Belly Boy Buffalo, a chocolatier specializing in bonbons and bars.
Banoffee pie bonbons of banana cream, dulce de leche, and shortbread. Cheerios cereal milk ganache, fluff-a-nutter, strawberry champagne with Pop Rocks, passionfruit caramel cheesecake, and dozens more make up Belly Boy’s kaleidoscope of flavor.
Now Belly Boy’s creative sweets are available at the source. From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, you can meet the candymakers and make your choices at 875 Elmwood Ave., the Lafayette Lofts.
During the pandemic, Keating took Jack Ralph’s online classes in tempering chocolate and bon bon making, via nowyouknow.io. He was fascinated with its scientific precision. “Tempering not only the chocolate but the cocoa butters I paint with, down to the fillings, sugar and water content, and shelf life.”
Belly Boy’s menu reflects its owners’ tastes. “Right now I’m really into crystalized and dehydrated fruits, and pairing them with other inclusions,” said Keating. Recent Belly Boy bars ($8) included candied ginger and toasted sesame dark chocolate, pineapple, peanut and dark chocolate, and mango sesame. Local apricots dehydrated at Belly Boy went into an almond apricot shortbread bar, made with gluten-free shortbread.
Drawing from Turkish sweets, a pişmaniye bar ($11) posits lacy cotton-candy-like confection inside milk chocolate.
He’s playing around with Mexican candied pumpkin and squash lately, preparing for Belly Boy’s fall menu.
Not every flight of fancy soars. A mango boba bar with guava caramel was delicious the day it was invented. The next day, “the mango boba just liquefied inside the bar,” Keating said. Live and learn.
Bon bons (3/$10, 6/$17, 12/$30) are where the Belly Boy flavor menu goes full kaleidoscope.
Coquito, loganberry and vanilla cream, Cheerios cereal milk ganache, fluff-a-nutter, strawberry champagne with Pop Rocks, passionfruit caramel cheesecake, cake batter, banoffee pie,
Fruity Pebbles cereal milk ganache, key lime pie, and whipped brown butter ganache.
You can also find Belly Boy on Sundays at the South Buffalo Farmers Market in Cazenovia Park. Or Elmwood Village’s Farm Shop, where you can also browse the work of other local food artisans, like Quokka Sweets and Savage Wheat Project.
Belly Boy will ship its chocolates, Keating said, but not during the summer. After all the work that goes into each piece, “it’s just too risky.”
Sunday News is free - but 14 cents a day gets you all of Four Bites
REVIEW: Nearly two years have passed since Pham’s Kitchen brought Buffalo its first peak banh mi sandwiches, made on fresh bread baked in-house. For reasons known only to themselves, alleged Vietnamese cuisine freaks are still being alerted to its presence in Buffalo’s collective menu. A friend drove by on Union Road several times, but it never registered that the heart of Pham’s Kitchen’s logo is a crusty loaf of bread. (Wednesday, for patrons.)
She Gathers, a building full of women-owned shops right on the main drag in North Tonawanda, held its grand opening this weekend at 38 Webster St.
Kaliope’s Catering offers Greek-influenced grab-and-go meals, plus catering.
Sourdough by Amanda offers bread, bagels, cinnamon rolls, focaccia, and more.
Quokka Sweets offers ice cream pints in creative flavors.
Tierney Town Treats offers intricately decorated royal icing cookies.
Cup of Communitea offers loose-leaf teas.
Read It & Eat Bookshop opens its second location at She Gathers, in addition to its first store inside 2929 Main St.
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
ASK THE CRITIC
Q: I’m visiting a friend for a few days next month and could use some recommendations for places to eat while I’m there. I’m looking for craft cocktail bars, breakfast/brunch spots, and dinner spots. Many places mentioned before in this sub are permanently closed according to Google, so I was hoping to get a fresh list. - u/laeynthehalfelf, Reddit
A: Only one Buffalo place has been a James Beard finalist two years running for its beverage + food program: Waxlight Bar a Vin.
I’d start there. Then visit the Marble + Rye happy hour with vegan snacks, the insane value happy hour and whiskey library at Lucky Day, gin specialists at Graylynn and tiki masters at Hydraulic Hearth.
Breakfast and brunch: Sunday brunch at Buffalo’s other James Beard finalist the last two years: Southern Junction, the only Texas-barbecue-by-way-of-India restaurant in the world. Sophia’s for classic Greek diner, Swan Street Diner for waffles in cute rehabbed 1937 diner.
Downtown at 617 Main St, International House offers Burmese, Filipino, Ethiopian, Filipino, South Sundanese, and tacos, with a full bar.
More reading from Michael Chelus:
Andrew told us about the barbecue offerings you can get on Saturdays at Half Baked Cafe in Lockport from Tennessee Smokehouse [Four Bites]
Francesca wrote about the challenges in running a restaurant on Buffalo's waterfront that the owners of Perro & Poni, Sully's and Scarlet's Ice Cream face [Buffalo News]
Newell told us about the hidden gem that is the patio at Pausa Jazz Club & Tapas Bar [Buffalo Rising]
Big Papa's Creamery opened in Lancaster in June [Buffalo News]
Al and Scott have relaunched In a DC Minute [In a DC Minute]
Brian's Buffalo Beer Buzz told us about Magic Bear Beer Cellar's new curated Oktoberfest beer pack - OktoBEARfest Offering, a new light beer for football season from Thin Man and more [Buffalo Beer League]
Mr. Galarneau told us how Southern Junction now has the brunch to beat in Buffalo [Four Bites]
Mayer Brothers Cider Mill is now open for the season [Step Out Buffalo]
Francesca pondered the validity of the Anchor Bar chicken wing origin story [Buffalo News]
Sofia wrote about the wonderful things to be found on Saturdays at farmers markets across WNY [Buffalo News]
Al wrote about her 2025 pickling adventures in two parts - Part 1 and Part 2 [In a DC Minute]
#30#