While overseeing meals for five years in charge of the Niagara Memorial Medical Center’s bistro, Lamont Singletary II dreamed of a menu of his own.

What is the opposite of bland? Cajun-Korean, as expressed in Singletary’s menu for Far East Bayou, which started its shakedown tour in Black Rock’s fertile 27 Chandler St. culinary incubator space last month.

Gochujang garlic noodles ($15.95), kimchi grilled cheese sandwiches on sourdough ($10.95), Cajun chicken cheesesteak ($16.95), and gochujang roasted tomato bisque ($5.95/$8.95) are highlights of the brief menu. Thai and Japanese dishes could join them this summer, he said.

After graduating from Canisius High School in 2009, and earning a Niagara University hotel and restaurant management bachelor’s, Singletary helped teach culinary classes and helped manage Top of the Falls restaurant for Delaware North before getting his first chance to sell his own food.

Two months ago, his Far East Bayou menu officially went live at Chandler Street. It’s 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday and noon-8 p.m. Saturday for now, but if people like it, those hours will broaden, he said.

Order through fareastbayou.com, text, or “just show up,” he said.

REVIEW: Thanks to Joe Powers, Jay’s Artisan Pizzeria gives Buffalo-area eaters the opportunity to walk into a Kenmore restaurant and obtain the No. 28 Neapolitan-style pizza in the world in 30 minutes, and eat it immediately, before its dough, inflated and blistered by the smelter-like heat, fades to normalcy. In Phoenix, eaters line up for 90 minutes, minimum, to get a crack at Pizzeria Bianco, No. 21 on the list. Buffalo’s claim to the title of top-tier pizza city grows ever stronger.

SHOP LOCAL AID

Looking for more local fruit and vegetables, for a healthy body and healthier economy?

Here’s a Erie County farmers market map, updated last month, that makes a handy reference when planning to get more local produce into your diet.

EVENTS

Sugar comas with a purpose is the game at Sweet Expectations, FeedMore WNY’s annual fundraiser.

On Wednesday, May 8, 5-8 p.m., Shea’s Seneca, 2188 Seneca St. in South Buffalo, will host guests grazing at more than 20 sweet and savory snack stations.

Raffles, live cake decorating demonstrations, and more will be going on in the meantime. Auction items include signed Josh Allen memorabilia, and a full suite package for an MLB Cleveland Guardians game.

Tickets are $75, $150 VIP. (VIP includes early access to event and auction, and complimentary tasting.) Open bar is included in both. Get tickets here.

ASK THE CRITIC

Cinco de Mayo is a day to lift up excellence in Mexican cuisine, not just explore your tequila tolerance. When Shredd & Ragan asked me for my top three suggestions last week, Taqueria Los Mayas, Maizal Mexican Kitchen, and Casa Azul were the names that flew to my lips. (Listen to our discussion here.)

Here’s my argument.

Clockwise from 2 o’clock: barbacoa beef, al pastor (chile pork with pineapple), chorizo con buche with egg, pork carnitas, carne asada beef, shrimp with chipotle sauce, chicken.

Taqueria los Mayas

3525 Genesee St., Cheektowaga, 716-906-3730, taqueria-los-mayas.com

Housemade tortillas, lard in the beans, real housemade rojo and verde, real cheese in the queso con chorizo. Best quesobirria con consomme tacos, beef stewmeat and cheese on tortillas fried in stew fat, served with a cup of intense broth for dunking. Best chorizo con papas breakfast with beans, tortillas, fried egg. Best hangover remedy, buche con chorizo taco, tripe and sausage fried crisp, topped with a fried egg, if you want the whole enchilada.

Mushroom empanada with mole amarillo, dorado with mole verde, Maizal Dia de los Muertos dinner by Leonel Rosario.

Maizal Mexican Kitchen and Mezcaleria

4840 N. French Road, East Amherst, 716-428-5683, maizalmexicankitchen.com

The Medina-based Rosario restaurant and tienda family has its roots in Oaxaca, and Chef Leonel Rosario offers Oaxacan specialties like the tlayuda, a pizza-sized corn cracker loaded to the gunwales with assorted meats and cheeses. The glory of Maizal is its moles, Rosario’s versions of the complicated simmer sauces, with at least three varieties typically on Maizal’s menu.

Casa Azul

191 Allen St., 716-331-3869, casaazulbuffalo.com

When Zina Lapi took over at the corner of Elmwood and Allen, the Mexican choices in Allentown took a step forward, to the best chicken taco in town, housemade mole verde, and the skillet of bubbling queso with glorious savor plus world-class cheese-pull Instagram potential, as seen above. The drinks and desserts like churros and mezcal-infused chocolate mousse aren’t too shabby either.

