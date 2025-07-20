Sunday News: Can beer and burgers help save the Happy Swallow?
Good times roll at Dick & Jenny's, where to order Williamsville-bound fruit basket
Has East Side tavern Happy Swallow served its last fish fry? An August fundraiser aims to “Save the Swallow.”
Where corner taverns once fed and watered their neighbors, Happy Swallow, 1349 Sycamore St., was practically the last one left when owner Tom Golimowski said this year’s Dyngus Day party would be its last event.
But East Side events guy Eddy Dobosiewicz wasn’t ready to give up. He figured there might be enough Happy Swallow love left in Buffalo to earn Golimowski enough to repair the building, then put it back in working order.
In the 50s Happy Swallow earned a reputation as a place to eat, not just drink. And not just fish fries either - in the 60s Happy Swallow did a brisk pizza business.
Among the abundance of East Side bars of the time, Happy Swallow drew customers for its food, said David Franczyk, former Fillmore District city councilman.
“We went to Happy Swallow for the Polish Christmas Eve dinner, and it was excellent. Pierogi two ways, sauerkraut and cheese, breaded fish, potatoes, beet soup, barszcz. It was very classic, and traditional, and excellent.”
Then there were the fish fries. “The thing I liked about their fish fries is you had a choice,” he said. “I mean, haddock is good. I like haddock. But sometimes I like to see walleye or pike, and he had pike.”
It’ll be grilled fare at the fundraiser, burgers and dogs, homemade salads, like the Happy Swallow summer picnics, Dobosiewicz said.
If the event is a success, proceeds will go towards stabilizing the historic structure and installing a new Ansul fire protection system in the kitchen.
That will cost about $6,000. Structural issues have to be addressed too, he said. “After consulting with engineers and architects, we could probably get by to just do takeout for about $5,000. But we're looking to at least use the bar room and middle dining area, we're estimating about $10,000 to $15,000,” Dobosiewicz said.
“To completely demolish and rebuild would probably be about $150,000. But we think maybe $10,000 to $15,000 can get it done.”
At Polish Cadets, 927 Grant St., tickets will be $25. That includes beer, wine, and food, plus live music, and basket raffles. If you have something to contribute, call 716-597-1272.
REVIEW: Uprooted from New Orleans by Hurricane Katrina, Dick & Jenny’s restaurant landed on Grand Island, where its Cajun and Creole dishes like shrimp and grits and crawfish cheesecake have given those who’ve discovered it reasons to cross bridges. On Thursday nights, when a talented whippersnapper of a pianist rocks the piano as moms dance with toddlers, you might find yourself wondering “Why did it take me so long to find this place?” (On Tuesday, for patrons.)
ASK THE CRITIC:
Q: My sister, mother of the bride, is hosting a small group brunch for friends who are in her daughter’s wedding. I am house-bound due to a recent hospitalization but would still like to contribute in honor of my niece.
I said I would send a fruit bowl that morning, Sunday afternoon June 27.
Gretchen Seibert
A: I’m pleased as punch to report that readers chipped in at least two bonafide candidates. Without audience suggestions, I’d still have a handful of nothing.
In the Clinton-Bailey area, wholesale grocer James Desiderio offers fruit basket delivery in Erie County. Options listed here range from $29.95-$74.95.
James Desiderio, 550 Bailey Ave., jamesdesiderio.com, 716-823-2211
Right in Williamsville, Mischler’s Florist and Greenhouse will get a fruit basket out to someone special for $75-$100. Order before 10:30 a.m. for same-day delivery.
Mischler’s Florist and Greenhouse, 118 S. Forest Road, Williamsville, 716-632-1290
