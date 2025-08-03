Chicken and potato Burmese curry, Asian Street Food.

Today is the last day for the 2025 Niagara County Fair, which will be remembered for diverse reasons by the 50,000 or so people who have visited the Lockport fairgrounds.

I’ll remember 2025 as the year the fair brought Burmese curry to Niagara County. At Street Asian Food’s booth, chicken and potato curry and upgraded crispy crab rangoon rolls were a revelation. Thai iced tea - the original Monster drink - packs enough sugar and caffeine to power laps around the fairgrounds.

Oxtails, Audley’s Caribbean Food.

Then there was Audley’s Caribbean Food, dishing up soulful Jamaican standards like stew chicken and oxtails simmered so long that you can pick them up and nibble tender beef right off the bone.

On the fresher side, at the Veggie Van, near the 4-H livestock barn, ripe Niagara County peaches go into blenders to make smoothies with pedal power, not electricity. Volunteers pedal away on bicycles to churn new batches of fruit smoothies, which are handed out free to passersby.

A bag of fresh Niagara County cherries is $1, and you can pick up peaches, corn, and other fresh Niagara County produce for dinner.

Other standout fair fare opportunities include Crenshaw’s Chicken & Waffles, for exactly what the name says. Eastern Pearl, for pork dumplings and avocado fries, and The Roast Beast for its Beast Balls, madlad fritters in Reuben, mac-and-cheese, popper, and stuffed Hungarian pepper.

Plus all the fried dough, funnel cakes, and roasted corn you’d expect. Sunday, Aug. 3 is the last day, as the fair wraps up at 6 p.m.

Panko-crusted chicken cutlet, Zambistro.

REVIEW: Zambistro has grown into the best splurge-night restaurant in Orleans County. Adding a second-story deck and first-floor dining space has given Michael Zambito’s place to show off its diverse modern American cuisine. If Medina hasn’t been on your fine dining map, this Erie Canal town is due for discovery. (Wednesday, for patrons.)

PIE HONORS: Honored to serve as a judge of the Niagara County Fair 2025 Homemade Pie Awards, I will be offering more on that experience later. For now, the award podium, drumroll please:

Best In Show: Cynthia McCarver’s cherry pie

Cherry: First, Cynthia McCarver; second, Jenelle Dengate

Berry: Nick Kester

Grown in NY: First, Kathy Kindle; second, Katie Pfeifer and Lauren Wright; third, Nick Kester

Apple: First, Cynthia McCarver; second, Sylvia Gugino; third, Kellie Sonnenfeld

Peach: Nick Kester

Savory: Nick Kester

Cream: First, Carol Petty; second, Abby Gratsa & Beth Kaufman

Specialty: First, Nick Kester; second, Rachel Becken; third, Cynthia McCarver

WAXLIGHT ICE CREAM SOCIAL: On Aug. 23, Waxlight Bar a Vin invites students of ice cream ways and means to learn from a chef at the nationally-recognized Black Rock restaurant.

The class will empower home cooks to make their own ice cream bases, ice cream cones, sprinkles, and more. “Classes are hands-on and interactive, and always followed by a three- course meal with beverage pairings.” Get tickets, $117, here.

ASK THE CRITIC

Q: Where would you go for good ice cream made in Western New York, besides Anderson’s?

Cyndi, Buffalo, via email

A: As someone who grew up in Indian Falls, next to Akron, Perry’s will always resonate. For more interesting local flavors, I like Lake Effect Ice Cream, made in Lockport.

There’s nothing wrong with vanilla, but Lake Effect has consistently offered some of the most satisfying oddball flavors around. You can check them out by the scoop at 1900 Hertel Ave., or its Lockport headquarters at 79 Canal St.

In fact, today, Aug. 3, is Lake Effect’s Pint Sale, at its Lockport location. From 8 a.m.-2 p.m. you can pick up some Pear Riesling Pie, Matcha Latte, Blood Orange Bitters, or just goggle at the list in wonder.

