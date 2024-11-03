From left: Bloom & Rose Deli owners J.B. Pagels, Josh Lankford, and Zach Rosenbloom are bringing Williamsville a place for a nice knish and a beer. (Photo: L.A. Carr / Manifest Media Haus)

Kosher-style deli and other Jewish-centered cuisine will get a local rare showcase when Bloom & Rose Deli opens on Main Street in Williamsville next summer.

The first brick-and-mortar location of Bloom & Rose Deli is coming to the former Monro Muffler location at 5365 Main St. It’ll offer a beer and wine bar, deli sandwiches, salads, soups and Bloom & Rose’s lineup of knishes, savory pastries with traditional and international fillings, and a beguiling smoked egg salad.

Plus specials that could become daily players, like Bloom & Rose’s menu of Jewish-Chinese crossover classics, like brisket fried rice and kreplach hot and sour soup.

Plus plenty of parking.

Owners Zach Rosenbloom, Josh Lankford, and J.B. Pagels are veteran restaurant workers who decided to bet on themselves, selling their first knish in May 2018. They’ve been running their to-go and catering operation from 27 Chandler St., the Black Rock restaurant building home to Tiny Thai, Logan’s Bagels, Crenshaw’s Chicken & Waffles, Far East Bayou, and James Beard Awards finalist Waxlight Bar a Vin.

The new spot will allow Bloom & Rose creative cooks to blossom. Their smoked egg salad will be joined with a pastrami-style beet that should appeal to vegans and carnivores alike. Plus whatever they invent in the meantime.

Now they’re looking for investors for their business, having already topped the initial $100,000 goal with their Honeycomb Credit fundraising page. Supporters are promised a 13.25 percent return on their money over five years.

“I think people don't realize how much deli and bar go together,” Rosenbloom said. “So we want to have a large amount of our food that's built for hanging out at the bar, grabbing drinks, watching the game. So fried pickles, noodle kugel, latkes, these are things that go great with a drink.”

Starting with housemade tortillas, Taqueria Los Mayas gets taco details right.

REVIEW: Western New York’s Mexican offerings have blossomed since the dark days when Lone Star Fajita Grill was the lone solution for many cravers of Mexican savor. Since Taqueria Los Mayas opened in 2017 at the corner of Genesee and Union in Cheektowaga, its housemade tortillas, rojo and verde sauces, and exemplary taco meats have made it a haven for eaters hungry to revisit that little place they loved in San Antonio. (Later today, for patrons.)

OPENINGS

Roseland’s Atlas, the Italian restaurant in the former Romanello’s Roseland building, 492 Rhode Island St., has opened for takeout.

Sandwiches of porchetta and broccoli raab ($19), eggplant parm ($15), and chicken cutlet ($19), are served on DiCamillo’s bread.

Pastas include Roman classics like cacio e pepe and rigatoni a la griglia (both $15), plus bucatini with meatballs, bolognese with rigatoni, and fettuccine with Flat 12 mushrooms (all $20). The restaurant is also open for catering.

The Five Points neighborhood on Buffalo’s West Side, already chockablock with eating opportunities, got another draw a month ago when Rosie’s Handcrafted Ice Cream opened at 488 W. Utica St.

The second location for the East-Aurora-born ice cream maker will serve dairy and dairy-free confections, beer, and wine. Open 12pm-10pm Daily, Opened Sept. 29. The store is a block or two from Five Points Bakery, Butter Block, Extra Extra Pizza, and D’Alfonso’s Italian Imports.

Current limited edition flavors include anise black licorice and vegan chocolate maple, made from oat milk.

CLOSING: Deep South Taco closed its 1707 Hertel Ave. location, opened in 2015, and sold the building, it announced. The restaurant will reopen at a different location, the announcement said. Its downtown location at 291 Ellicott St. remains open.

Andrew Galarneau on the job at Rizzo’s House of Parm. (Photo: Jen Regan)

ASK THE READERS

Q: Any places you know of that sell traditional mince meat (hopefully with suet in it) pies for fall/Christmas?

- Dave, via email

A: Totally stumped. Not sure I’ve seen such a thing for sale round these parts for a decade. But it’s a big world, and such bakers in it, that I hold out hope a mincemeat enthusiast has undertaken to provide it to the public.

