Palestinian restaurateur Amira Khalil is bringing her rotisserie chicken and mansaf to Cheektowaga, at the former Mr. Bill’s, 1500 Cleveland Drive, just off Dick Road.

Amira’s Kitchen, opened at 894 Tonawanda St., Riverside, in 2022, has gradually found an audience for the vegan, vegetarian, and meaty options on the menu.

Her original location will remain open until the new place is ready this summer, she said.

Marinated birds turned to tenderness on a spit, served with garlic mayonnaise and green herb sauce, are one of Khalil’s biggest draws. Falafel plates, Jerusalem salad, babaganoush, hummus, and mini-manakeesh broaden out the menu.

Mansaf, lamb simmered in braising broth of jameed, fermented dried sheep’s milk yogurt, is a Friday special, available after 2 p.m. Served over layers of pita bread and rice pilaf, it comes with a cup of jameed broth for amplification.

Amira’s Kitchen, 894 Tonawanda St., amiraskitchenny.com, 716-262-0013

Hours: noon-9 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday-Friday. Closed Tuesday, Saturday.

Lined with griddled golden cheese, La Oaxaquena Taqueria’s quesadilla hits different.

REVIEW: La Oaxaquena means “girl from Oaxaca,” and La Oaxaquena Taqueria, a mile from the Batavia Thruway exit, is owned by Nancy Rosario, a member of the Rosario family. They decided to settle in Medina after traveling from the Mexican state of Oaxaca to pick apples and other tree fruit. The Rosarios opened Tienda Monte Alban, Mariachi de Oro, and Maizal Mexican Kitchen. Then La Oaxaquena, with tacos, posole, paletas, aguas fresca, and a new-to-me quesadilla style, with Tienda Monte Alban II right there for all your Mexican grocery needs. (Later today, for patrons)

OPENINGS

Johnny D’s Restaurant opened in the Hyatt Regency Buffalo, with Ken Legnon in charge of the modern steakhouse kitchen.

Johnny D’s sushi selection ($10-$18), which may remind restaurantgoers of Legnon’s tenure at SeaBar’s sushi station, exorcizes the ghost of EB Green. Grilled steaks ($32-$85) abound, sure, but also chicken fried steak ($22), with green beans, mashed potatoes, and country gravy.

Speaking of gravy, Jackie Jocko’s trained successor, Howard Goldman, will accompany dinner on Jocko’s baby grand, more likely than not. See menu and make reservations here.

Johnny D’s Restaurant, 2 Fountain Plaza, jdbuffalo.com, 716-261-4952

Hours: 5 p.m.-10 p.m. daily.

Another rebirth happened last week at the Tonawanda building near the auto plant that last held Suzy Q’s BBQ.

At The Fire Spot, retired Buffalo Fire Department lieutenant Rodney Wilkinson is making yet another comeback.

Now barbecued spare ribs, chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, and a posse of soul food sides are the reasons to find 2829 River Road, Tonawanda, two blocks north of Riverside Park.

Wilkinson’s first restaurant street was hit by fire in 2007. It took nine years, but he persevered to open the first Fire Spot at 3300 Bailey Ave., which worked, until it didn’t. Then a food truck.

Now folks can have a seat and enjoy Wilkinson’s cooking in one place, for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The Fire Spot, 2829 River Road, Tonawanda, 716-835-3473

Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

THE CRITIC’S ANSWER

Q: A user on Buffalo’s Reddit community board asked where to find “fine(r) dining” on a Sunday.

Sundays are the second-most-likely day for restaurants to close, after Monday, so the field is thin. Thus my suggestions broaden out past the limits of white tablecloth places, which are rare indeed on Sunday. Here’s the places I’d drive across town for a special Sunday night.

Southern Junction’s “Texas-sized” brunch cinnamon roll

Brunch (Until 3 p.m.)

Southern Junction, 365 Connecticut St, Indian-Texas invention draws crowds and honors.

Toutant, 437 Ellicott St, for the Nashville chicken and overnight yeast-raised waffle.

Casa Azul, 191 Allen St, serious Mexican and margaritas on a serious patio.

Fried mortadella sandwich, Graylunn

Dinner

Graylynn, 537 Main St, well-crafted European menu and gin specialist at heart of downtown.

Amira’s Kitchen, 897 Tonawanda St, Palestinian grandma with first-rate Peruvian marinated rotisserie chicken, and lots more.

Tiny Thai, first-rate takeout Thai with unique-to-Buffalo dishes, 37 Chandler St (entrance 27 Chandler St), but if it’s nice there are picnic tables outside.

Family Thai, both locations, 150 Babcock St, and 863 Tonawanda St, among Buffalo’s best Burmese-Thai-sushi restaurants.

Falafel Bar, Israeli-centered Mediterranean and my No. 1 falafel, 3546 Sheridan Drive, Amherst.

La Casa De Sabores (6 pm), 1 Letchworth St., Dominican takeout that people stand in line to buy.

Almandi, 797 Broadway, broad Yemeni menu, with lamb, fresh bread, grilled fish, and more.

Home Taste, outstanding Northern Chinese, 3106 Delaware Ave, Kenmore, with first-class Chinese in adequate surroundings.

