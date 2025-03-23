Jon Riggie takes a moment from pouring cups for tea pals to present a disc of dry-fermented tea wrapped in mulberry paper.

Jon Riggie’s Elmwood Village tea shop offers Buffalo a new window into the oldest tea culture on the planet.

Tea has deep roots in China. From circa 2000 BCE mentions of brewing tea until the early 1800s, when England started tea plantations in India, tea was a Chinese thing.

At The Jade Turtle, it still is.

Walk into Riggie’s peaceful, sunlit space at 1007 Elmwood Ave., and Riggie will fill you in on your choices. For $7, he’ll brew aged loose-leaf tea the old-school way.

In Gongfu style, loose-leaf teas are brewed briefly and served in small cups, meant to be sipped hot before the most delicate essences evaporate, then filled repeatedly.

No creams, milks, lemon wedges, sweeteners, or other additives to interfere with the gossamer aromas and flavors of aged tea leaves. Gongfu tea drinkers adding sugar would be like wine connoisseurs topping off a glass of Chateau Lafite Rothschild with Diet Coke.

It’s a quiet, contemplative way to sip a warmer. In a town where tea is mostly used as a mixer, Riggie wasn’t sure Buffalo was ready for a Gongfu tea room when he opened Nov. 15. There’s no food, no to-go orders, no published menu.

Just the promise that for $7 per person, $10 for a couple, Riggie will pour you tea for 15 minutes or more. “You can drink it for 15 minutes, or two hours and 15 minutes if you like,” he said.

Tea has always been considered a health drink in China, an aid to stress relief and a better life. Riggie is an evangelist for its healthful properties, which start with forcing you to pause your day.

Sheng Puer tea, harvested in 2016, in mulberry paper, at The Jade Turtle

At The Jade Turtle, tea education comes free with every cup, starting with your opening selection chat with Riggie. Because tea comes in more forms than the familiar herbal, green, or black varieties. Riggie can pour white tea, made from juvenile leaves, oolong, which is between green and black.

Or pu-erh, tea leaves dry-fermented and aged. This type of tea develops more flavor the longer it ages, Riggie said. “This is from 1,200-year-old tea trees, pressed into this shape in 2016,” he said, showing visitors a paper-wrapped disc the size of a Frisbee.

Tea wrapping paper is made from mulberry fiber, which allows it to age without mold. “Every year it gets better,” Riggie said of aged teas. “In 60 years it’d be the best tea you’ve ever had.”

Riggie grew up in Buffalo, graduated from St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute, then moved to Portland, Ore. for 15 years. There, Riggie managed marijuana dispensaries, a different sort of plant retailer. “Earthly things are definitely up my alley,” said Riggie. “But I think tea is a more beneficial thing.”

In Portland, Riggie met an experienced Gongfu master, who taught him about tea. The brewing ritual, precise actions carried out with respectful focus, echoes tai chi, the Chinese meditative exercise practice. Before she poured tea, she had to learn tai chi, Riggie recalled.

Riggie, a St. Joe’s graduate, returned from Portland, Ore. after a tea awakening.

Last year, Riggie returned to Buffalo with partner Petra Nobilis and their 3-year-old daughter Nienna.

“Four months here, and I've already got a community built up around wellness,” Riggie said. “Tea helps with digestive health, mental clarity, mood elevation, it's good for your blood. I just like the mellowness of it, getting energy and also calming your body at the same time.”

“It's honestly about just giving people in Buffalo good tea,” Riggie said. “I've been doing this for 12 years, and it's contributed to my wellness, so I'm just kind of sharing that with anybody that comes in here.”

The Jade Turtle

1007 Elmwood Ave., 716-949-6559

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sunday, Monday.

