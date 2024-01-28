Steve Horton of Miller’s Thumb Bakery started milling his own flour in Minneapolis

Before the pandemic, Steve Horton made a living, and a name for himself, as a baker, noted for the results he got running bakeries that ground their own flour. In Minneapolis, Horton’s success lives on, with Rustica and Baker’s Field Flour & Bread still thrilling Twin Cities eaters.

Fortunately for followers of the baked arts, Horton decided to resettle in Buffalo with girlfriend and business partner Jill Colella. In December 2022, they opened Miller’s Thumb Bakery & Cafe, 258 Highland Ave., Tonawanda.

Lines are often to the door for the bakery’s finely-wrought viennoiserie like croissants and kouign amann, and a range of bread from seed-studded to rye to the best baguette I’ve found in Western New York. All that was impressive enough before I tried Wonder Loaf, Horton’s homage to the Wonder Bread once produced in Buffalo.

Toasted, the first bite took me back decades, Ratatouille-like, to a formica kitchen table and the best peanut butter and jelly sandwich ever. It was shockingly right, and made from flour Horton ground himself, like most Miller’s Thumb offerings.

At 6:30 p.m. Monday Jan. 29, Horton will explain how he did it. Plus why he’s focused on controlling his flour, what we might expect next from Miller’s Thumb, and questions from paid subscribers who’ve joined the show live.