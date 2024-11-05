Sawbuck Specials: 5 great Buffalo dishes $10 and under, Volume 3
Canelé de Bordeaux, Buffalo hot pepper cakes, Ghananian peanut soup with fufu, and more
Here’s the third in a series of tipsheets on Buffalo-area eating opportunities at $10 and under, priced to get you moving.
The cuisines of Buffalo (Mandy’s, West Seneca), Ghana (Yalley’s), Greece (That Greek Guy Bakery), France (Waxlight Bar a Vin), and Thailand (Nine & Night) star this time around.
All it takes is one Alexander Hamilton, or less. Immigrants: They get the job done.