A canelé de Bordeaux, $4? What a wonderful town, that Buffalo.

Here’s the third in a series of tipsheets on Buffalo-area eating opportunities at $10 and under, priced to get you moving.

The cuisines of Buffalo (Mandy’s, West Seneca), Ghana (Yalley’s), Greece (That Greek Guy Bakery), France (Waxlight Bar a Vin), and Thailand (Nine & Night) star this time around.

All it takes is one Alexander Hamilton, or less. Immigrants: They get the job done.