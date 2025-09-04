Barberry rice with koobideh, beef-lamb kabobs, at Zereshk.

Zereshk opened last month, bringing Persian cuisine to Amherst in the latest example of just how much the University at Buffalo has improved eating opportunities for the entire community.

In the Maple Forest Plaza, koobideh beef-and-lamb kebabs, herby lamb-and-kidney-bean stew called ghormeh sabzi, and saffron ice cream are just the beginning.

Owners Yoones Khanjani and Amber Hosein met in 2019, while University at Buffalo students. He was born in Iran and was studying business administration. Amber was born in New York, and studied biological sciences. They met in the library, and took to studying each other.

After getting married last year, they decided to open a restaurant. Zereshk means barberry in Persian, a tangy crimson berry starring in zereshk polo, the Persian steamed rice dish. Their goal is creating the kind of food they craved as students: fresh, affordable, and generously portioned.