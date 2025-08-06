Steak frites with sweet potato fries, Zambistro.

Two centuries ago, surveyor Ebenezer Mix plotted the land along Lake Ontario. The Erie Canal was coming, and well-heeled merchants looking to invest in real estate were already making plots of their own.

Mix chose to call a prominent crossroads atop the escarpment Medina, a nod to the Islamic holy city, its faithful aspire to reach. In 1902, with commerce crowding the canal, Medina was marketed as a “business mecca.”

Things have slowed down since. But the handsome stone faces of the buildings lining Main Street still radiate nostalgia, and you can rent a kayak to paddle the waterway that curves through the town.

Quiet. Unless you’re heading to Zambistro. The Main Street restaurant, with almost 20 years of its own history, has live music on its second-story patio some nights. From the new vantage point, you can glimpse the canal in the distance while enjoying the sort of restaurant that big cities take for granted.

Zambistro has grown into the best splurge-night restaurant in Orleans County. Adding a second-story deck and first-floor dining space has given Michael Zambito’s place to show off its diverse modern American cuisine. If Medina hasn’t been on your fine dining map, this Erie Canal town is due for discovery.